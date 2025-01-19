Chicago Cubs Skipper Tells Star Slugger What His Main Role Will Be This Season
If the Chicago Cubs are done making major additions this offseason, it's hard to be upset with what they accomplished before Spring Training.
Desperate to make a splash, they pulled off the shocker of the winter when they acquired Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros in a blockbuster trade. They then turned around and shipped Cody Bellinger out of town, clearing his salary from their books.
But, fans seem to be wanting more out of the front office based on the reaction Jed Hoyer got when he was asked about the possibility of signing star third baseman Alex Bregman.
While that would be another surprising move, and perhaps they do pull off another one in the bullpen, there's also a good chance those who are on the roster right now is the group that takes the field for Opening Day.
Tucker is going to be the everyday right fielder.
Chicago didn't make that move to not use him in his natural position, but then that created the question about where Seiya Suzuki would play.
According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, manager Craig Counsell informed the slugger of what his primary role would be in 2025.
"Craig Counsell told Seiya Suzuki earlier this week that he'll be the team's main DH," the insider shared on his social media account.
That makes sense.
Suzuki has been an elite hitter since coming to Major League Baseball from Japan, and he has continued to get better each year by increasing his OPS+ from 113 his rookie season to 130 in 2023 to 138 last year.
With more of a focus on hitting instead of playing in the field, the hope is his numbers can improve even another notch which could make him a top hitter in the sport.
This sounds great on paper, but there is a wrinkle to this.
Suzuki reportedly doesn't want to be just a designated hitter.
That was apparently something that was told to the Cubs when he signed with them out of Japan, and when it seemed likely this was going to be his role going forward, that was reiterated to them.
However, this is what is best for Chicago during the upcoming campaign.
With Ian Happ in left, Pete Crow-Armstrong in center and Tucker in right as the everyday outfielders, Suzuki can be the fourth guy whenever needed while also keeping his best trait in the lineup at DH.
How he reacts to this over the course of the long season will be seen, but the Cubs have made it known to Suzuki he will be their primary designated hitter in 2025.