Cubs Deliver Another Positive Injury Update on Missing Star Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs have had to weather the storm of injuries this year to a pitching staff that was already fairly thin even when healthy.
After a season-ending injury to Justin Steele and a significant issue to Shota Imanaga's hamstring, the starting rotation has been exposed a bit over the last six weeks or so since Imanaga has hit the shelf.
The bullpen has actually been much better as of late, but they have also been missing a major piece for the last month and change -- arguably their best reliever young flamethrower Porter Hodge.
Though Steele is not coming back this year, Imanaga and Hodge are, and the latest update on the pair of hurlers is more good news.
According to a report from Maddie Lee of the Chicago-Sun Times, Hodge is going to begin a rehab assignment and should pitch for Triple-A Iowa as early as Friday. Imanaga, meanwhile, who had a very successful first Arizona Complex League rehab start, is going to hit the mound again there on Saturday.
After striking out four in two innings and allowing just one hit this past Monday, Imanaga will try to build upon that performance in Arizona once again this weekend as he seems to be nearing his return.
When Could Shota Imanaga and Porter Hodge Return to Cubs?
If all goes well for Imanaga on Saturday, he could be making his next appearance during an official minor league rehab assignment next week. It does not seem he has suffered any major setbacks in his recovery and more will be known after his start on Saturday.
Hodge's situation seemed to be a bit more complicated, dealing with both an oblique and a hip problem at the same time. By all accounts, the hip problem was the lingering issue that has kept the 24-year-old out for this extended period.
If it were only the oblique, Hodge likely would be back already and may not have even required a rehab assignment.
Likely still a couple of weeks away, Hodge taking the mound in a Triple-A setting is a huge development and should place him back in the bullpen within the next 30 days at maximum.
As Chicago keeps on winning ball games, it seems they are on the cusp of getting two of their most important arms back on the field.
