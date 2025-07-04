Inside The Cubs

Former Cubs Reliever Back On Market After Opting Out of Yankees Deal

A former Chicago Cubs reliever is back on the open market after he opted out of his deal with the New York Yankees.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Chicago Cubs hats and gloves in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at SunTrust Park.
Apr 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Chicago Cubs hats and gloves in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at SunTrust Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former Chicago Cubs reliever is a free agent once again after opting out of a deal he signed with the New York Yankees in the winter.

Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reported on Thursday morning that Colten Brewer had opted out of his deal.

This came after the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate had reported that he was released after previously being on the Temporary Inactive List. Adams also gave the context that Brewer was on leave due to his wife having their baby.

More News: Chicago Cubs Superstars Selected as All-Star Game Starters for National League

The 32-year-old reliever had posted a 3.94 ERA with a 1.146 WHIP and 32 strikeouts over 29.2 innings of work at Triple-A this year.

While he may not be the most overwhelming pitcher in baseball, he is a serviceable arm that should be able to find a home somewhere. He could be someone that the Cubs look to bring back as they try to get to the postseason with healthy pitching.

Brewer was signed by Chicago prior to the 2024 season after he shined overseas with the Hanshin Tigers in 2023, albeit in limited opportunities.

More News: Cubs Willing To Deal Top Prospect at Trade Deadline, MLB Insider Says

He appeared in 16 games for the Cubs last season and posted a 5.66 ERA with a 1.597 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 20.2 innings.

The reliever has a solid breaking pitch offering and tends not to get hit very hard, but struggles with control at times which can get him into tough situations.

He has had a nice enough year in the minors and is a veteran with MLB experience, making him at least somewhat viable.

For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News