Mets Left-Handed Reliever Viewed As Free Agent Target for Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs will be in the mix for a left-handed reliever this winter.
There are many available, and depending on the price they're willing to pay, the Cubs will have options.
Jed Hoyer has already made it clear he wants a left-hander for Chicago, citing the club needs another option to go to in certain matchups.
“We weren't optimizing for individual matchups as much as we would have been, and you could feel it in the second half," the executive said. "We oftentimes didn't have the best matchup for a lefty, especially when Luke [Little] went out. So that is something that we'll be actively looking for this offseason.”
While Hoyer's comments are correct, that doesn't mean they'd be willing to spend $15 million AAV on a reliever.
Spending big money on relievers often doesn't go as planned, and with all the other moves the Cubs need to make, that money could be better spent elsewhere.
That's where a reliever like Alex Young could come into play.
Young, who's dealt with injuries over the past few campaigns, has above-average stuff at his best.
Rich Eberwein of FanSided believes Chicago "must target" him in free agency, adding the numbers and low price as the reason for them to do so.
"Alex Young is a lefty reliever who has seen a lot of success in recent years when he was healthy. Over 96 innings pitched since 2022, Young has a 3.28 ERA and 86 strikeouts. Like Webb, a deal to sign Young would also not cost the Cubs a ton of cash since he was projected to make $1.4 million. But the New York Mets decided to let Young hit free agency likely due to his injury history."
Eberwein touched on it, but the low price should be the biggest factor here.
If Young manages to stay healthy on a deal that cheap, he'd be an excellent bang for the Cubs' buck.
Due to injuries, he only appeared in 17 games in 2024, however, he posted a 2.87 ERA and struck out 15 hitters in 15.2 innings pitched.
Young's 4.25 FIP and 1.41 WHIP are a bit worrisome, but given there wouldn't be much of a financial commitment in signing him, that risk would be worth taking.
Unless they want to give someone like Tanner Scott a boatload of money, finding a cheaper, veteran option should be the plan.