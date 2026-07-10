Cubs' 2025 Pick Ethan Conrad Just Got Promoted After Making Waves in Minors
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Ethan Conrad didn't even make his first professional plate appearance until less than two weeks ago.
And yet, he's already earned his first promotion.
After just 17 at-bats in the Arizona Complex League — in which he racked up seven hits, scored five runs and drove in two — Conrad was officially promoted to Single-A Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
The move was perhaps expected after his very first ACL at-bat, in which he smoked a 105.1-mph single.
Conrad is expected to be in the lineup for Myrtle Beach on Thursday, reported Cubs minor league correspondent and photographer Rich Biesterfeld.
Conrad, the Chicago Cubs' No. 4 prospect and first-round draft pick (No. 17 overall) in 2025, suffered a shoulder injury while diving for a ball in the outfield at Wake Forest University last March and needed surgery, thus sidelining him for the summer and fall.
While he was due to make his pro debut earlier this season, the organization told reporters in March that a lower-back issue set back his progress.
But the 22-year-old outfielder is now seemingly healthy and ready to make waves akin to his draft classmate Josiah Hartshorn, the Cubs' 2025 sixth-rounder and No. 2 prospect who has been tearing it up in High-A at a rapid pace.
Conrad, who hails from New York State, spent the first two years of his college career at Marist University, where he hit .389, led NCAA Division I in triples (13), and made the All-MAAC First Team as a sophomore.
Before transferring to Wake Forest for his junior season, he finished second in the Cape Cod League — the elite wooden-bat college summer league — in both batting average (.385) and OPS (.919).
It was his first and only season at Wake Forest that really put Conrad on the map. Against much tougher ACC competition, he slashed .372/.495/.744 (1.238 OPS), hit seven home runs and drove in 27 in 21 games.
While Conrad is not yet on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list, there's reason to believe he can make the leap there soon, just as Hartshorn did. Hartshorn only just cracked the Top 100 at No. 100 on June 19 and has since jumped all the way up to No. 77.
Conrad is by all metrics an elite offensive player and has already shown that he can really hit the ball hard. The Cubs have shown that they have a knack for developing slugging outfielders, and Conrad looks poised to become the next one on the list.
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I am a sports journalist and content producer born and raised on Chicago's North Side. I graduated from the University of Denver in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Media Studies and from Northwestern University in 2024 with a Master's degree in Journalism. As a student, I earned bylines in USA TODAY and FanSided and covered a wide range of sporting events, including Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and the NBA Draft Combine. I previously covered the Chicago Cubs as a beat writer and digital content producer at Marquee Sports Network during the 2025 season. I also assisted in coverage of the Bears, Sky, Fire and Stars. I most recently covered the 2026 Winter Olympics with NBC Sports, where I wrote about bobsled, luge and skeleton for NBCOlympics.com. When I'm not writing, I love to play my guitar (I'm a lefty!), find the best cold brew coffee in the city and watch my beloved Chicago sports teams on TV.Follow zoe__grossman