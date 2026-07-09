The time is already here again: The 2026 MLB Draft gets underway on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in Philadelphia, and Chicago Cubs fans will get a glimpse at the future when the team selects the No. 23 overall pick in the first round.

The Cubs have managed to find gems in both the first round and later rounds. Just last year, they selected newly minted No. 2 prospect Josiah Hartshorn in the sixth round (No. 181 overall). The Cubs' Nos. 4 and 5 prospects, Ethan Conrad and Kane Kepley, were the Cubs' first- and second-rounders last year, respectively.

Other mid-to-late-first round talents that Cubs VP of Scouting Dan Kantrovitz and the front office have selected since Kantrovitz joined the club in 2019 include Cade Horton, Matt Shaw, and Cam Smith.

It's also worth noting that, while he wasn't a pick under the current scouting department, Nico Hoerner went No. 24 overall to the Cubs in 2018.

All in all, the Cubs have proven to have an eye for amateur talent over the years, and this draft should be no different. The question that lingers is, will the Cubs continue their trend of selecting college hitters, or will they take a different route?

Aside from No. 23 overall, the Cubs also own Nos. 62, 75, 98, and 126 on Day 1. Let's take a look at how experts see things shaking out for Chicago on draft day!

When Is the MLB Draft?

Day 1: Saturday, July 11 (Rounds 1-4)

• 12:00-1:30 p.m. CT - Picks 1-10 (NBC/Peacock)

• 1:30-3:30 p.m. CT - Picks 11-40 (MLB Network, MLB.com, MLB TV, MLB+)

• 3:30-6:45 p.m. CT - Picks 41-135 (MLB.com, MLB TV, MLB+)

Day 2: Sunday, July 12 (Rounds 5-20)

• 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. CT (MLB.com, MLB TV, MLB+)

Mock Draft Roundup: Who Experts See the Cubs Taking at No. 23

MLB Pipeline: Cameron Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

Jun 21, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers starting pitcher Cameron Flukey (2) throws against the LSU Tigers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 stats: 24.0 IP, 31 SO, 4.13 ERA

Jonathan Mayo: "If things shake out like this, with that long run of college hitters, that could lead the Cubs to honing in on college arms. Flukey gets the spot this week, but there’s a group Chicago could consider, including Kuhns, Carlon, Southern Cal’s Mason Edwards and Mississippi’s Cade Townsend."

For what it's worth, ESPN actually has Cameron Flukey currently ranked as their No. 19 prospect, while MLB Pipeline has him listed at No. 15. In other words, Flukey sliding all the way to the Cubs could be considered quite the win. Flukey may not be the most polished college pitcher, but he has the kind of swing-and-miss stuff that this Cubs organization could really use in their system.

The Athletic: Zion Rose, OF, Louisville

Louisville’s Zion Rose hit a home run against Kentucky at Jim Patterson Stadium in the 119th Battle of the Bluegrass. April 21, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 stats: .417 AVG, 6 HR, 47 RBI, 24 SB

As Keith Law noted, Zion Rose has been tied to the Cubs for months. The Louisville outfielder would certainly coincide with the organization's recent picks in the first round. He's been a fantastic college bat who hit .417 this past season and stole 24 bags. MLB Pipeline gives him a score of 55 for both contact and hitting, making him someone who has a strong knack for extra-base hits and driving in runs.

Sports Illustrated: Zion Rose

Ryan Phillips: "The Cubs are in on the college hitting crop, and Rose fits this spot in the draft. He was excellent this year for Louisville, and while his home run numbers dropped, he slugged a career-best .646. Rose finished the 2026 campaign hitting .417 with a 1.137 OPS, with six home runs (down from 13 in 2025) and 24 stolen bases in 27 tries. He’s well-built at 6'1" and 200 pounds, and his right-handed swing carries plenty of pop despite the diminished home run numbers. He has plus speed and a good arm, but he’s a poor fielder and likely ticketed for left field at the next level."

Our friend Ryan Phillips has also gone with Rose for the Cubs. Again, this type of pick would just make a lot of sense with how this front office has operated. Even with pitching being an obvious need, you never want to pass up on someone you strongly believe can be impact player.

ESPN: Mason Edwards, LHP, USC

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Mason Edwards (30) reacts during the first inning after striking out the North Carolina Tar Heels at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 stats: 95.2 IP, 169 SO, 2.07 ERA

Kiley McDaniel: "The Cubs could benefit from some quicker-moving talent if there isn't a compelling upside prospect available here. Several scouts have told me they see Edwards as perhaps the best quick-moving talent who could fit in a lot of roles early in his big league career but ultimately becomes a long-term starter."

Kiley McDaniel is 100 percent right: The Cubs need pitching help and need it now. Mason Edwards looked very polished during this last season, tossing a 2.07 ERA in 95.2 innings of work with 17 starts. His fastball may not be the most electric, but he is a strong southpaw with a good three-pitch mix. MLB Pipeline gives his curveball a 60, believing that Edwards has the spin to be a big swing-and-miss guy.

Baseball America: Mason Edwards

J.J. Cooper: "Mason Edwards was our college pitcher of the year — dominating season for Southern Cal this year. He has a demonstrated ability to miss bats."

Jacob Rudner: "For him, that breaking ball is the main piece here. He has a really great feel for his breaking ball. He has the ability to manipulate his arm slot, which is something that I love in some of these lack-of-velocity left-handers. The fastball is light, but I do think this is a guy who really has a feel for pitching. The offspeeds are very advanced. It's just a matter of whether or not you'll be able to get to a little but more velocity, fastball-wise."

Even though there are some concerns about the fastball, I'm not sure the Cubs are going to care too much about that. They obviously haven't stressed high velo with their starters in recent years. They like spin and command. There is reason to believe Edwards can offer both at the MLB level sooner than later, even though he's still only 20 years old.

CBS Sports: Logan Reddemann, RHP, UCLA

2026 stats: 59.2 IP, 84 SO, 2.87 ERA

Mike Axisa: "UCLA's quick postseason exit meant MLB teams didn't get another chance to see Reddemann. He had been sidelined with what was vaguely described as "arm fatigue" since April 17, though the expectation was he would pitch out of the bullpen at some point in the NCAA tournament. The Cubs are unafraid of injured prospects (last year's first-rounder, Ethan Conrad, had season-ending shoulder surgery before the draft) and, when healthy, Reddemann showed banger stuff that would have fit into the top 10 picks. If the Cubs are comfortable with the medicals, Reddemann is a chance to get a high-upside pitcher much later than the talent dictates."

It's always scary to invest this much in a player with injury trouble, but might this be the exact kind of high-upside swing the Cubs need to take? It seems like Reddemann is still searching for the right secondary pitch, but it's not like he doesn't have some deceptive stuff to turn to.

Prospects1500: Logan Reddemann

Shaun Kernahan: "Transferring from San Diego to UCLA and transitioning solely to the mound has served Reddemann well. He was shut down due to arm fatigue the final weekend of the regular season, but I am proceeding with the assumption that is purely rest and not a bigger concern."

For what it's worth, there is some serious buzz about Reddemann going into Saturday, so it's hard to know if he will truly be sitting their for the Cubs in the 20s.

Just Baseball: Logan Hughes, OF, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Logan Hughes is introduced before a non-conference Division I baseball game, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at Rip Griffin Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 stats: .375 AVG, 18 HR, 75 RBI

Tyler Jennings: "The Cubs like to go for offensive ceiling with their recent draftees, and Hughes fits that mold to a T. Despite being limited to left field, Hughes has an extremely potent bat, and he’ll hit for average and power at the next level. It wouldn’t shock us if they go after a prep hitter that falls to them, either."

Similar to Zion Rose, Logan Hughes may not be the most electric defender, but he has an extremely well-rounded bat. He hit 70 RBIs in the Big 12 this past season to go along with 18 home runs. Going with Hughes would be doubling down on what the Cubs have done best in recent years – landing very effective bat-to-ball guys.

Bleacher Report: Hunter Dietz, LHP, Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks' Hunter Dietz (32) pitches the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Friday, April 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2026 stats: 85.2 IP, 131 SO, 3.57 ERA

A handful of arms have been clumped together in the mid-first-round, and Hunter Dietz is one of them. He has been a very highly-touted prospect after recording a 3.57 ERA in his 16 starts for Arkansas this past season. Even more notably, he threw a ridiculous 131 strikeouts and has an intimidating six-foot-six frame.

So what's the problem? Well, he hasn't pitched much before this season due to a long list of injury trouble. The Cubs would be banking on limit results, as good as they have been.

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