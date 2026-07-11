Cubs Draft Breaking Ball Master Cade Townsend at No. 23 Amid Pitching Woes

With the 23rd pick in the MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs drafted right-handed pitcher Cade Townsend from Mississippi.

He's a 21-year-old with reportedly some of the best breaking stuff in the entire draft. The sophomore from Ole Miss struck out 88 batters and issued just 22 walks this past season. With that in mind, Townsend is the exact type of high-ceiling arm the Cubs should have been targeting amid this injury-riddled season.

In 14 starts this season with Mississippi, Townsend had a 3.94 ERA in 64 innings of work and featured a fastball that touched 98 mph. Nevertheless, he has a full arsenal of pitches with a solid slider/cutter mix and a breaking ball that falls off the table.

With their 1st round pick, the Chicago Cubs select Cade Townsend, a RHP from Ole Miss

pic.twitter.com/GcvTp8GL6d https://t.co/GcvTp8GL6d — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) July 11, 2026

Assuming Townsend gets acclimated to the Cubs system alright, avoids injuries, etc. there's a real chance he's their second-best arm behind Jaxon Wiggins next spring. That says a lot about where the Cubs' pitching is in the minors, but it's also a compliment to Townsend and his impressive spin rates with his breaking balls.

What Do the Draft Experts Think of Townsend?

Ole Miss Rebels' Cade Townsend (10) pitches as Ole Miss Rebels take on LSU Tigers during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Towesend pick for the Cubs seems sound on paper and addresses a huge hole for them in the not-so-distant future. But why don't we hear from some of the top scouting minds on Townsend heading to Chicago!

Jonathan Mayo, MLB.com - "One of the better sophomore-eligible players in the class, Townsend had some helium as Draft day approached, with his name starting to pop up in the 20s. I had thought the Cubs were in on arms (I had the wrong one projected in the end), and Townsend brings a legitimate five-pitch mix – led by three plus offerings in his slider, cutter and curve – to an organization that needs pitching."

For what it's worth, Townsend sure seems to fit what the Cubs like organizationally. He may not have the most lethal heater, but the upside is obviously there with his versatility and spin. It might make some uncomfortable that the broadcast compared him to Jameson Taillon after the selection, but there is a reason Taillon has had so much staying power in the majors.

Keith Law, The Athletic - "Cade Townsend was in my top 10 at one point this spring, when his stuff was at its peak — up to 98 mph with huge carry atop a five-pitch mix that arguably had two more plus pitches in the splitter and cutter. He’s a little undersized and faded as the season progressed, getting hit harder in SEC play (and still getting worked hard, throwing 115 pitches in five innings in the regional), which led to him dropping to the back of the first round. If healthy, it’s premium stuff in a lower innings total, which adds up to more of a mid-rotation guy who might look like a top-of-the-rotation guy in his best outings."

The fact that Townsend was Top 10 for Keith Law at any point this season is exciting. It speaks to the sheer upside and how elite his stuff can look on any given night. At the same time, the fact that faded somewhat heavily is a concern that will have to be addressed early in the minors. The Cubs need guys who can go deep into games.

You'd also love to hear that a Round 1 pitcher has ace upside, but I suppose he was the No. 23 pick. Perhaps if he can begin to push his fastball into the high-90s more regularly, we can start to think of Townsend a little differently. If one thing is for sure, it does feel like a win that he was still on the board for the Cubs. Some had him going earlier.

David Schoenfield, ESPN - "Most of the Cubs' top prospects are position players and the current rotation in the majors has been crushed with injuries, so it's little surprise that the Cubs would go with one of the top college pitchers left on the board. Townsend's ability to spin a variety of breaking balls is a big plus, but he'll have to improve his fastball command to remain a starter."

At the end of the day, let's just remember how grim things have become for the Cubs in the pitching department both at the major league level and down at the farm. They have consistently gone with position players in Round 1 in recent years. It was time to shake things up, so you have to tip your cap to them for recognizing that.

There's also some news on Townsend and his contract, as Bruce Levine reports he's eager to get to work.

Cubs Cade Townsend said he will be easy to sign,is anxious to start his minor league journey. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) July 11, 2026

The Cubs have three more picks to make before Day 1 of the MLB Draft comes to an end. We'll recap it all here later tonight – enjoy the draft!

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