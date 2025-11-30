Cubs Notes: Skubal Signals Future, Helsley Signs With Orioles, Other Discouraging Updates

The Cubs have plenty to be thankful for this year. However, now is the time to look forward to 2026.

With pitching the team's biggest priority and available options falling like flies, the Cubs will need to act fast or risk a similar situation to last season.

Here's the latest stories to catch up on.

Cubs notes

Tarik Skubal signals he's off the market - There's not a GM out there that wouldn't want AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal a part of their organization. Speculation surrounding his exit has been rampant since the World Series ended, and the Cubs would certainly benefit from adding an arm of his caliber.

Tarik Skubal | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That said, Skubal took to X during the Thanksgiving halftime show, where he seemingly implied he's staying in Detroit. "Goosebumps… You guys available April 3rd?" Skubal wrote. That date is Detroit's home opener, so it seems like he's planning to be there for it.

That said, it may be all for the best, as a trade for Skubal would most certainly gut the Cubs' farm system of a significant amount of its best prospects.

Insider pours cold water on Alcantara hopes - Earlier in the week, Marquee's Bruce Levine noted the Cubs should keep a close eye on Alcantara, saying, "So I'm looking for a big trade for a guy that's making $17 million in 2026, possibly $21 million in 2027. That's Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins."

He added, "[Alcantara] was back to being the dominant pitcher that he was at the end of the year. And for two more years of control. Putting him and [Cade] Horton as your one and two, and having the three veterans backing that up, to me, that’s a championship-caliber rotation.”

Sandy Alcantara | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

However, in an article published on November 27, MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed that "There isn’t great belief among executives that Sandy Alcantara & Edward Cabrera are traded. Skubal & Peralta either."

The news is certainly discouraging for Cubs fans, as the available pool of pitching talent seems to thin out by the day.

Cubs-linked Ryan Helsley re-signs with Baltimore Orioles - Speaking of the thinning pitching market, earlier this week, Patrick Mooney revealed that the Cubs were one of the teams showing interest in Ryan Helsley. Unfortunately for the Cubs, ESPN's Jeff Passan broke news on Saturday afternoon that the closer had signed with the Baltimore Orioles.

"Closer Ryan Helsley and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a two-year contract with an opt-out after the first season, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Helsley, who fielded interest from teams to convert to a starter, will be the ninth-inning option for Baltimore," Passan wrote.

Closer Ryan Helsley and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a two-year contract with an opt-out after the first season, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Helsley, who fielded interest from teams to convert to a starter, will be the ninth-inning option for Baltimore. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2025

Pitchers still in play for Cubs - The Cubs still have options, but as previously noted, those options are quickly disappearing. Highly coveted left-hander Ranger Suarez is still available, though he may be outside the Cubs' price range. Michael King is another option, though he, too, won't come cheap, albeit less than Suarez.

Of course, there's also Framber Valdez, who last season went 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA, 187 SO, and 1.24 WHIP. Thought spotrac currently has him projected to cost the most.