Cubs Manager Craig Counsell Explains Seiya Suzuki's Role This Season

Seiya Suzuki is entering the final season of his 5-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs.

Though the Cubs and Suzuki have yet to work out a contract extension, the Japanese star will be a force on the roster this year.

Suzuki appeared in 102 games as the designated hitter last season, plus 32 games in right field, 15 in left field, and just one in center field. At the close of his third year in the league, he posted a .245/.326/.478 slash.

But how does the team plan to use Suzuki this season? Manager Craig Counsell had the answers Monday at Spring Training. “It's gonna look differently [from last season],” Counsell told reporters. “He's gonna, we're gonna see him in right field a lot, and looking forward to it.”

Craig Counsell on Seiya Suzuki's role this season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0WqR2gXSOw — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) February 13, 2026

“He [was] DH the vast majority of the year. Second half, we saw him in the outfield, quite a bit more, and… DHing last year was a function of the roster, just a function of acquiring [Kyle] Tucker. That's just how the roster fits together this year,” Counsell said. “Seiya has had just some, not that… He's just had some dropped balls, frankly, like, that's what's happened. The rest of the stuff's been solid.”

Suzuki In right field

When Suzuki is in the outfield, 95% of the time it’s in right field. Over 532 career games Suzuki has started 359 in the grass, with 342 being in right field. He spent just 32 games in right last season and fielded with 95.1% accuracy.

He was an integral offensive force for the Cubs last year, but the benefit of also having Suzuki in the field shouldn’t be understated.

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8), center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Though the Japanese have yet to announce what specific positions will be filled by each athlete in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, fans should expect to see Suzuki in right field.

Suzuki will practice with the Cubs until departing for Tokyo on Feb. 23 with infielder Jonathon Long, as the pair travel to represent their respective home teams of Japan and Chinese Taipei. The Japanese athlete missed the 2023 tournament due to a left oblique strain, but is looking forward to suiting up for the Samurai this month.

"I regret not being able to play last time, so I'm going to get in shape so I can play this year. I'm also honored to be able to represent Japan with everyone in the team. I'll do my best for the team and for Japan,” read Suzuki’s comments to the official Japanese team website, via translation.

Notably, fellow Cub Shota Imanaga is not on the Japanese roster.

