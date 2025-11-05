Why A Cubs-Pete Alonso Free Agency Match Makes No Sense
With each passing day, it seems increasingly unlikely that the Chicago Cubs will try to re-sign star slugger Kyle Tucker in free agency this offseason.
The reason for this is that Tucker is expected to command somewhere around $400 million, which is more than double the amount of money Chicago's front office has ever paid a single player. And the latest report from MLB insiders seems to confirm as much.
Therefore, with Tucker likely being headed elsewhere, the Cubs will look to find someone to replace his production in the lineup. And one name that has surfaced as a potential free agency fit for Chicago is Pete Alonso.
Alonso has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, but recently opted out of the second year of the two-year, $54 million deal he signed with New York last offseason to test free agency. And Alonso's decision to do so makes a ton of sense, given that he's coming off a career year and would appear to be the best first baseman available.
At first glance, Alonso might seem like an ideal replacement for Tucker in the Mets' lineup. And Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller conveyed this by listing Chicago as one of Alonso's top 10 potential landing spots in a September article.
But a closer look at Alonso shows why this stance doesn't make sense, and Chicago should stay away from Alonso this winter.
Why Cubs Shouldn't Pursue Pete Alonso in Free Agency
Alonso didn't get the long-term contract he sought in free agency last offseason because teams were hesitant to give a power-dependent player in his 30s (Alonso turns 31 next month) that much money, given that he's expected to regress at some point relatively soon. Not to mention that Alonso is a mediocre defender at first base.
Alonso quelled a lot of these concerns, given how great he was as a hitter in 2025. But the Cubs already have Michael Busch at first base, which means Alonso would likely be playing DH if he signed with Chicago.
The problem with this is that Alonso has said that he intends to keep playing first base. What's more, if the Cubs front office is going to replace Tucker, they'd be wise to do so with another left-handed hitter like Cody Bellinger or Kyle Schwarber. Alonso bats from the right side.
MORE: Here’s What A Cubs Trade For Bryce Harper Might Cost — And Why Chicago Should Do It
Plus, just because Alonso had a good 2025 campaign doesn't mean his regression isn't coming. Father time is undefeated, and there will come a time when Alonso's age catches up to him.
Not to mention that Spotrac projects Alonso will sign an eight-year, $267 million deal this winter. The Cubs aren't offering him that much. All of these reasons indicate why the Cubs should stay away from Alonso.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News