Carroll, Perdomo Nominated for Prestigious MLB Award
Two members of the Arizona Diamondbacks have been nominated for one of MLB's most prestigious awards.
On Monday, finalists for the Hank Aaron Award were announced. Arizona's own Corbin Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo made the extremely short list of National League finalists.
The Hank Aaron award recognizes the best overall regular-season offensive performer from each league. This is not an award that gathers a nominee from every club — there are 10 finalists for each league, and the D-backs own two of the NL's.
Perdomo and Carroll join Pete Alonso, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Kyle Tucker, Trea Turner and Christian Yelich in the National League.
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Named Hank Aaron Award Finalist
Carroll's resurgent 2025 season was a thing of beauty. After a difficult 2024, Carroll took an undeniable leap from exciting young player to true franchise star — producing at a consistently powerful level.
Carroll slashed .259/.343/.541 on the year, good for a career-high .884 OPS. He also crushed a career-high 31 homers, set a franchise record for triples (17), and posted the first 30-homer, 30-steal season in D-backs history.
"He's a massive cat out there, and I don't know how else to put it... When he gets more experience and learns himself a little bit more, he's going to be even better, which is very scary," said manager Torey Lovullo.
"I'm honored to be his manager and watch him from the space that I get to watch him in."
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Named Hank Aaron Finalist
D-backs fans need no reminder of how impactful Geraldo Perdomo was in 2025. The 25-year-old shortstop signed a four-year, $45 million extension ahead of the season, and that move already looks like one of GM Mike Hazen's best decisions.
Perdomo smashed previous career highs in category after category. He hit .290/.389/.462, hit more homers (20) than each of his previous three seasons combined (14). His 7.1 FanGraphs WAR ranks second in the National League, only behind Ohtani (who posts both hitting and pitching WAR).
On top of all that, he also became the first shortstop in Arizona history to knock in 100 RBI.
He's been valuable at the plate, in the clubhouse and on the field, and yet, he himself was not satisfied with a career-high 18 errors defensively. Perdomo is everything Lovullo would want in a franchise star.
"He's a prime example of what I want an Arizona Diamondback to be every single day," Lovullo said. "We're drawing a lot of energy from him. He's an inspiration to everybody, including the coaches."
"Just very productive at-bats and an anchor on this team. And we're building around him. There's one player that's leading the charge for us. It's definitely Gerry."