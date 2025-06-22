Cincinnati Reds DFA Former Diamondbacks Utility Player
On Sunday, former Arizona Diamondbacks utility man Garrett Hampson was designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds to make room for one of Cincinnati's young outfielders to take a roster spot.
Hampson, 30, is a veteran of eight major league season — most of which coming as a member of the Colorado Rockies. Hampson served a backup role with the Reds, unsurprisingly, but was only able to get into nine games with Cincinnati, getting just 19 plate appearances.
Hampson slashed just .167/.211/.222 with the Reds, but crushed a double against his former team when Arizona came to Great American Ballpark back on June 7.
Prior to the 2025 season, Hampson signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks, receiving an invite to big league Spring Training. He later opted out of his contract, as it appeared at the time that he would not be in line to win the utility role on Arizona's Opening Day lineup.
But that would not be a sign of what was to come. Hampson remained with the organization, and was selected to the major league roster, serving mainly as defensive versatility with some baserunning upside.
Hampson's tenure in the desert would be short-lived. On May 12, he was designated for assignment. Six days later he was officially released, and became a free agent.
He would go on to sign a deal with the Reds on May 23. While he does have a chance to remain in Cincinnati's organization, his time with his second team this season may be over.
With both the Reds and D-backs, Hampson played nearly every position imaginable. He spent time at second base, third base and shortstop, and even played a handful of innings in the outfield.
He's been generally a sturdy defender, and a useful utility player, though his 52 wRC+ was not of much use to either team offensively. Hampson has a plus defensive rating for the 2025 season per FanGraphs, and +1 Fielding Run Value per Statcast.
He has not made an official error yet in 2025, and has +1 Out Above Average.
But the Diamondbacks have since found that utility coverage in other avenues. Rookie Tim Tawa has been solid at all infield positions, and has even looked impressive in center field. Veteran Ildemaro Vargas, who initially lost the utility battle to Hampson in Spring, is Arizona's other option for infield depth.