Diamondbacks Manager Gives Critical Health Updates Sunday
The Arizona Diamondbacks injured list grew by two more players on Sunday, and additional details were provided by Manager Torey Lovullo on some of them.
As previously reported by Alex D'Agostino, Ryan Thompson was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 5 with a strained scapula.
Then just before game time it was announced that Pavin Smith was also put on the 10-day IL with a strained right oblique.
The corresponding moves were to recall Bryce Jarvis and select first baseman Tristin English to the active roster. Tommy Henry was moved to the 60-day IL after having left ulnar collateral ligament surgery.
Ryan Thompson Explanation
Thompson had been nursing soreness in his upper back, Lovullo said. He pitched on June 29, facing five batters across the 6th and 7th innings, and felt some soreness afterwards.
He was given four days off and pitched again on July 4, but the soreness persisted, He was not available Saturday, which explains why they used Shelby Miller.
"We've been really trying to navigate and do it with four people, four arms down there. It just got to be a little bit too much. So we put Ryan on the IL." Lovullo said he was hopeful this will be a shorter stint and not go much beyond the 15 days required.
Drey Jameson Bone Chip in Elbow
Lovullo explained Jameson "had a little bone fragment that chipped off the back of his elbow. It was a little spur, and that was floating up high in the back of his elbow."
Lovullo emphasized that this has nothing to do with his surgically-repaired elbow ligament, but wasn't sure as of this writing whether Jameson would be having a procedure to remove the chip or not.
Gabriel Moreno, Fractured Metacarpal, Index Finger
Moreno is not yet able to do any baseball activities that involve his right throwing hand. He is able to run, and catch balls off the Trajekt machine with his glove hand, but is unable to throw or swing a bat.
None of those activities are projected to start up prior to the All-Star break, meaning Moreno is likely out until the end of July as he'll need time to ramp back up and get into some rehab games before returning.
Kendall Graveman Rehab Game Tuesday
Kendall Graveman will throw a rehab outing in the Arizona Complex league on Tuesday. If that goes well, he'll have a second game on Friday. His return timeline will be evaluated after that, but most likely it will be after the All-Star Break which starts Monday July 14.
Tommy Henry Surgery
According to Lovullo, "Henry didn't get the ligament replaced. It was just repaired. He also had the bracing. He seemed to be in good spirits, as he always is. Just turns around and says something super inspiring to me. It was a typical Tommy Henry interaction, which tells me he's in a very good spot."
Bryce Jarvis Role
With Anthony DeSclafani starting Sunday and on a pitch count, look for Jarvis to potentially get multiple innings. He was originally scheduled to start for Reno on Saturday.