Former Diamondbacks Closer Signs with the Detroit Tigers
Andrew Chafin is a well-known figure in Arizona Diamondbacks history. The former D-backs closer and MLB veteran spent parts of 8 seasons with the club. Now Chafin is once again on the move, this time back to Detroit.
According to a team announcement from the Detroit Tigers, they have agreed with Andrew Chafin on a minor league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training. The young Tigers squad made a surprising push to the ALDS in 2024 and is looking to build upon their talented bullpen and young position player core.
In two stints with the Diamondbacks Chafin pitched well, often operating as a back end option, and even working as a closer for the team in early 2023. Between 2014 and 2019 he pitched to a 3.57 ERA across 265 innings, fielding a solid 122 ERA+ well above league average.
It was only in the shortened 2020 season where the southpaw saw a downturn in is performance, eventually winding up with the Chicago Cubs. He rejoined Arizona in 2023, and was largely effective. While he struggled with walks, totaling 4.7 BB/9 in the first half of 2023, he still managed to leave with a 106 ERA+ at the time of his trade to the Milwaukee Brewers.
The time between Chafin's departure from Arizona and the current day has seen him face ups and downs. But an incredibly successful stint with the Tigers in 2024, a place he had called home earlier in his career, made this signing a no brainer.
Given the Tigers' talented pitching staff, it could be difficult for the 34-year-old Chafin to find his way onto the major league roster. Still, as a veteran, and a strong left-handed option, he shouldn't be far down the depth chart.
The Diamondbacks will face the Tigers, and potentially Chafin should he make the team, from July 28th through the 30th in Detroit.
