19-Year-Old Infielder Tearing Up A-Ball for Diamondbacks
Today's Arizona Diamondbacks minor league recap starts off with a dynamic performance from one of the youngest players in the California League.
Arizona Diamondbacks' JD Dix tearing it up for Class-A Visalia
Second baseman JD Dix had his best game yet since being promoted from Rookie Ball to Visalia, going 4-for-5 with a double, homer, and four RBI. The homer came in his second at-bat in an eight-run first inning for the Rawhide.
He singled to get things started, and then hit a three-run blast to cap off the big inning. Visalia went on to beat the Quakes 15-3.
Dix has hit safely in four of the five games he's played in the California League, going 9-for-22, .409 with two doubles, a homer and 1.071 OPS. He's scored six runs and driven in four.
Jakey Josepha also had a big game, going 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, and five RBI. The 21-year old from Curacao has been red hot of late, posting three straight multi hit games.
He's now batting .308/.376/..466 in 25 games since being promoted from the Complex League. That works out to a 127 wRC+, or 27% better than average.
Triple-A Reno Aces 6, Sacramento River Cats 9
Dylan Ray took a 4-0 lead into the fourth inning, but gave up seven of the eight runs scored that inning to take the loss. He gave up eight hits and walked five, as his ERA ballooned back up to 8.19.
Jorge Barrosa extended his hitting streak to 26 games with an RBI base hit in the bottom of the seventh. New arrival Seth Brown homered in his very first game for the Aces, going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles 6, Midland Rockhounds 1
Amarillo jumped out to a 5-0 lead through the fourth inning and the pitching made it stand up, as Roman Angelo and the bullpen allowed just one run.
Every starter in the Sod Poodles lineup had at least one hit, and the score could have been even more lopsided, due to going 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine men on base.
There were three homers in the game however, one each by Kristian Robinson (10), Gavin Conticello (6) and Jose Fernandez (6).
High-A Hillsboro Hops 9, Eugene Emeralds 11
The Hillsboro Hops' collapse has reached epic proportions, as they've lost 15 of their last 16 games. John West was torched for nine runs, four earned in 4.1 innings, allowing nine hits, four walks and a homer. His ERA is now 5.58.
Down 9-4, the offense kept pecking away to get the score to 9-8, but ultimately fell short in the comeback attempt. The Hops rapped out 16 hits, and six different players had multi hit games.
Cristofer Torin went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Jansel Luis also went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBI. Angel Ortiz went 2-for-4 including a two-run homer, and drove in three.