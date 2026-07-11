Diamondbacks Draft Toolsy Shortstop Carson Kerce from Georgia Tech

The Arizona Diamondbacks are adding another college hitter to their organization with the 53rd pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Right-handed-hitting shortstop Carson Kerce out of Georgia Tech will be the selection in the second round. The 21-year-old had an underrated offensive season for Georgia Tech in 2026, and has an all-around game that could help him adapt to any situation.

Diamondbacks draft Carson Kerce

May 30, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets third base Carson Kerce (3) dives for a ground ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of offense, Kerce is the definition of a contact-over-power bat. From the right-handed batter's box, he's got a quality 55-grade hit tool, but only 35-grade power. That didn't stop him from posting inflated numbers for Georgia Tech, slashing .384/.473/.679 with 11 homers in 61 games.

Kerce rarely swings and misses, has some quickness, and is a well-rounded, if not eye-popping defender. He might have a chance to stick at shortstop, though he seems more like a player with utility capabilities. At 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, there's not a whole lot more pop that is likely to come out of his bat, but that is not the focus of his game.

Kerce is the second college hitter selected by the Diamondbacks in this draft, after they took catcher Ryder Helfrick out of Arkansas with the 15th overall pick in the first round.

In terms of development, Kerce seems like a bit of a question mark. He does not seem to have the highest ceiling possible, but should be a high-floor player with enough variety in his toolkit to provide him a chance to perform well in any circumstance.

The Diamondbacks are no stranger to slightly-undersized hitters, particularly along the infield. At 21 years old, Kerce probably doesn't have a whole lot of potential for physical improvement, but his already-mature style of play should help him translate to affiliated baseball without too much in terms of difficulty.

Arizona chose to focus heavily on pitching in 2025's draft, which was a bit of a deviation at the time from their general focus on hitting development — especially along the infield. The 2026 draft appears to be going back toward that approach, though the D-backs did take a potential future flamethrower in the form of high school right-hander Blake Bryant at 31 overall.

Kerce won't be a name that likely lights up the highlight reels on the offensive side, even in the minor leagues. But there are strong fundamentals present, and he could be a future valuable piece to a major league club if he develops properly.