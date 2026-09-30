3 Areas of Roster Diamondbacks Absolutely Can't Afford to Ignore

The Arizona Diamondbacks will have to flush the frustration of another razor-thin postseason elimination in the coming months.

With a potential for a lockout looming, roster additions may need to come through early in the offseason. The Diamondbacks may not have a great deal to spend on free agents, but there are still areas of the roster that likely won't survive into 2027 if they hope to contend once again.

The Diamondbacks simply have to address these three positions. They can't afford to ignore them.

1: Diamondbacks' first base situation

Diamondbacks first baseman Carlos Santana (41) throws out a Brewers runner at second base during a spring training game against the Brewers at Salt River Fields on March 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks had the worst output from their first base pool in all of MLB, posting a .636 OPS from a combination of various players. That was last in MLB by nearly 30 points.

Ildemaro Vargas had an early-season explosion, but cooled off. Tim Tawa had some high-production moments, but was not exactly an elite hitter. Carlos Santana lasted just a few games.

Jose Fernandez, LuJames Groover and Tyler Locklear couldnt find their major league footing. Pavin Smith struggled and was designated for assignment.

First base tends to be an impactful position, whether by way of pure power or simply RISP production. Arizona got neither of those things from their first basemen and need to take the position seriously in 2027.

2: Starting rotation

Sep 9, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks came into 2026 with another "loaded" group of starters. As always, that does not tend to be the entire group of pitchers a team needs to get through 162.

Arizona awaits Corbin Burnes' opt-out decision, but regardless of that, they'll be be losing Zac Gallen (who struggled and was injured) and Michael Soroka to free agency. They could be down to just Ryne Nelson, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt.

But depth is equally important. Arizona should look into retaining Soroka, who said he would love to return, as well as making an external addition.

The D-backs' rotation posted a 19th-best 4.28 rotation ERA, but could not get positive numbers from any of their rookies — Kohl Drake, Mitch Bratt and Jose Cabrera — when they were forced to turn to them due to injuries. More depth and front-line talent is needed.

3: Left-handed DH

Aug 15, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Max Kepler (22) rounds third base before scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks simply could not hit right-handed pitching all season, and did not have a strong left-handed DH solution.

They tried using Smith there. They tried taking fliers on players such as Max Kepler, who was DFA'd after posting a .565 OPS, and Jesus Sanchez — who went just 2-for-15 in limited late-season action — but neither panned out.

As it stands, the D-backs do not have many left-handed power options. Smith and catcher Adrian Del Castillo have not been consistent performers. Arizona needs to find an external power-hitting lefty option.