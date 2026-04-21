3 D-backs Prospects Getting Closer to Making Big League Debut

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a group of prospects that are looking quite proficient in the early going of the minor league season.

A team that is already clearly unafraid of calling upon young talent — exemplified by 22-year-old rookie standout Jose Fernandez — may be forced to notice what some of their other prospects are doing in the minor league system.

Through the first 21 games of Triple-A action, here are three D-backs prospects who are knocking on the door of their major league debuts:

1: Diamondbacks OF Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 1)

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (21) against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's top overall prospect was hitting a mere .238/.396/.381 through his first 11 games at the Triple-A level. The walk ability and on-base percentage was still there, as it has been for the outfielder at every minor league level.

In the 10 games that have followed since then, Waldschmidt has raised his slash to an eye-popping .338/.448/.563. He's hitting .375 and slugging .594 for the month of April thus far; that includes four doubles, two triples and two home runs.

Waldschmidt had a similar slow start to his Double-A tenure in 2025. That slump was much more extended, as he was hitting .234/.365/.343 through just under 40 games.

But by the end of the year, that slash became .309/.423/.498, which fell just shy of the Texas League batting title (which was, ironically, won by another D-backs prospect).

Of course, Waldschmidt's eye and plate discipline have been his biggest strength, but he has struck out 25 times thus far in 2026 — an uncharacteristically large number. But the 23-year-old has a knack for figuring things out at a rapid pace, and could easily see himself in the majors quite soon this season.

2: Diamondbacks INF LuJames Groover (No. 10)

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter LuJames Groover against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Infielder LuJames Groover has been blazing hot to open the 2026 season. Over his first 98 plate appearances, Groover has hit the ball to an unbelievably .378 average for Triple-A Reno, with a .454 on-base percentage to go with it.

Groover began his Triple-A season with a 4-for-5 game, and has accomplished that feat a second time since. He's put forward 10 multi-hit performances in his first 21 games, and has three or more hits in four of those 10 games.

He's also been playing somewhat improved defense at third base, though he's not exactly a defensive infielder at this stage of his career. He has yet to display immense power, with just four doubles and one home run, but he's also taken 12 walks against 15 strikeouts.

This has been Groover's calling card throughout his minor league career. It was he, in fact, who wrested the Texas League batting title from Waldschmidt in 2025, hitting just a minor tick above .309 to earn that honor.

If the power can develop a bit while the defense continues to improve, Arizona's No. 10 prospect might be a rapid call-up.

3: Diamondbacks INF/OF Tommy Troy (No. 4)

Feb 18, 2026; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tommy Troy (98) poses for a photo for MLB media day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Tommy Troy's offensive numbers aren't mind-blowing, but he has been one of the quietly fastest-rising prospects in Arizona's system in recent years.

The 24-year-old is hitting .308/.402/.436 through the first portion of the Reno Aces' season. These numbers are not necessarily an argument for a call-up in and of themselves, given the nature of the Pacific Coast League, but they're certainly not poor.

But Troy does have solid contact ability and speed, and an appealing defensive versatility. Though a natural shortstop, Troy has played mostly second base, with some outfield reps in there as well.

He might not be a player who earns his spot with his bat, but it would not be a surprise if the D-backs took a flier on his defensive versatility and ability to create chaos on the basepaths sooner than later.