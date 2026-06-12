Desperate Diamondbacks Have a Chance They Can't Waste in Cincinnati

Two struggling, flailing teams will play a three game series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati this weekend. One will come out of it believing they've turned a corner, and the other will be in an even deeper free-fall.

Diamondbacks and Reds Records Comparison

The Arizona Diamondbacks were swept by the Miami Marlins, while being shut out in the final two games of the series. They're 3-10 in their last 13 games, and have been outscored 72-34 in this stretch.

The D-backs record is now an even .500 at 34-34, and they've dropped to 1.5 games out of the third NL Wild Card spot with four teams in front.

The Cincinnati Reds are also 3-10 in their last 13 games, and have been outscored 73-43 during this span. They sit in last place in the NL central and three games back in Wild Card with a 32-35 record.

Injury Updates

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas (6) celebrates his solo home run with teammate Jordan Lawlar (10) during their game against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field on March 30, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The moribund Diamondbacks offense will be hoping they can get a boost from the return of outfielder Jordan Lawlar. Lawlar has been on the IL since April 3 due to a broken wrist.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Carlos Santana, and reliever A.J. Puk are all on rehab assignments and are nearing return, although Puk's rehab has been slowed down a bit. It's unlikely any of these three will be activated before next week.

The Reds are without superstar shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who is on the IL with a hamstring injury. Hunter Greene is yet to pitch this season due to an elbow injury, and is out at least until July.

The D-backs infamously lost a series to the Reds last year in Cincinnati after a controversial decision to continue playing in a heavy downpour. That resulted in two injuries for the D-backs which turned out to be big setbacks in 2025 for Gabriel Moreno and promising right-hander Cristian Mena.

Mena's injury has extended to 2026, as he's out for the year due to shoulder surgery.

Diamondbacks-Reds Offense

Jun 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) hits an RBI double during the tenth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The D-backs rank 19th in MLB with 289 runs scored while the Reds clock in at 21st with 286 runs. According to Statcast, GAB and Chase Field each have a rolling three-year Park Factor of 103. GAB is much more homer-friendly than Chase Field while the D-backs home park inflates hits, doubles, and especially triples.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .280 with a .920 OPS and is tied for the team lead in homers with 11. Gabriel Moreno has been hot the last few weeks, upping his OPS to .768, which is second-best on the team.

Rookie first baseman Sal Stewart is hitting .254 with 13 homers and 42 RBI for the Reds. J.J. Bleday has the highest OPS on the team, a .930 mark, while batting .270 with 11 homers.

Former Diamondback and fan-favorite Eugenio Suárez is having a tough year. He missed a month with an oblique injury, and is batting .211 with just five homers and 18 RBI. He did homer in his most recent game, however.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Pitching Matchups

Jun 6, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) throws against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Friday June 12, 4:15 p.m. MST

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Eduardo Rodriguez and Nick Lodolo pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Eduardo Rodriguez threw five scoreless innings against the Nationals on June 6th, unfortunately those five innings were bookended by two runs in the first and two in the seventh. The rare off day for the veteran lefty plus stagnant offense led to a 6-1 loss.

Rodriguez has allowed two runs or fewer in nine of his 13 starts, and his worst outings have been four runs allowed, three times. Nobody on the staff has been more consistent in giving his team a chance to win.

Lefty Nick Lodolo missed the first six weeks of the season with a blister and has struggled since returning. He's allowed eight homers and issued 14 walks in 33 innings. His xERA and FIP are even a run higher than his 5.51 ERA.

Saturday June 13, 1:10 p.m. MST

Michael Soroka and Rhett Lowder pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Michael Soroka was fabulous against the hot-hitting Nationals, going seven innings and allowing just one run. He has also has allowed two runs or fewer in 10 of his 13 starts.

Soroka has reinvented himself, going from a dominant sinker-baller to a four-seam (33%) and slurve (32%)-heavy repertoire. He uses a changeup and cutter about 12% of the time.

Rhett Lowder was shut down May 7 and put on the injured list with shoulder tightness. Activated June 7, he threw three scoreless innings against the Cardinals, but needed 70 pitches. Expect the Reds to watch his workload carefully. He throws mostly sinker/sliders to right hand batters and four-seamers and changeups to lefties.

Sunday June 13, 10:40 a.m. MST

Zac Gallen and Andrew Abbott pitching stats | Jack Sommers

Zac Gallen will need to have a good start or the calls to remove him from the rotation will become very loud.

But as Alex D'Agostino pointed out, the D-backs don't have many better options. None of the youth in Reno is ready to step in. Gallen is just one of four D-backs starters who have posted an ERA over five this year, including Merrill Kelly, Ryne Nelson, and Brandon Pfaadt, who is getting stretched back out in Reno.

Andrew Abbott has been the Reds second best starter in 2026 behind ace Chase Burns, who does not pitch in this series.

Abbott has only given up more than three runs three times this year, and has been generally consistent. His 4.10 ERA and 4.75 FIP are elevated somewhat compared to his career averages coming into this year. (3.42 and 4.26 respectively).

Diamondbacks-Reds Bullpens

May 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel against the New York Mets at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Reds rank 29th in MLB with a 5.13 reliever ERA. That's been matched by a 5.23 xERA and 5.22 FIP. Closer Emilio Pagan is on the IL so the Reds have been using a committee approach with Tony Santillan, Sam Moll, and Brock Burke. They've not had a lot of success.

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in MLB with a 4.21 ERA, and their xERA (3.88) and FIP (4.05) are somewhat better than that. As currently constituted, the eight members of the bullpen have a combined 2.85 ERA and 3.26 FIP. Paul Sewald is 15-for-16 in save chances.

Eight Active D-backs relievers ERA, FIP, WHIP, and K% | Jack Sommers