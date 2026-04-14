Diamondbacks Give Encouraging Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Injury Update

Arizona Diamondbacks injured outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continues to race through his rehab from ACL surgery.

According to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson, manager Torey Lovullo told reporters that Gurriel would be getting into a minor league rehab game on Wednesday night. Gurriel will join the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles and play seven innings against the Frisco RoughRiders.

Gurriel has been on a rapid pace since going down with a torn ACL in early September of the 2025 regular season. He's been well ahead of schedule at every stage of his recovery.

Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. nearing return

Arizona Diamondbacks Lourdes Gurriel Jr. during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Gurriel is still, technically, on the 10-day injured list as opposed to the 60-day IL, he is eligible to be activated at whatever point the D-backs deem him capable of making a return to the majors.

The exact timeline of his season debut is not clear, but likely not exceptionally far away. Gurriel will most likely play in a handful of rehab games before that point arrives.

The 32-year-old hit .248/.295/.418 with 19 homers and 80 RBI in the 2025 season, embracing the cleanup role with an eye-popping 32 RBI in the month of August. He suffered the injury on an awkward play in the outfield, as he and former Diamondback Blaze Alexander nearly collided tracking down a fly ball. Gurriel was carted off the field, ending his season.

The veteran will most likely take a heavy dose of the DH role when he does make his eventual return to the majors. Getting into the outfield at Chase Field is something that will still take some time.

Arizona Diamondbacks Lourdes Gurriel Jr. during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields on Feb. 13, 2026, Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though with the unfortunate injury to outfielder Jordan Lawlar, who fractured his wrist and was placed on the 60-day IL, there is suddenly less of a logjam in left field.

Tim Tawa has filled in admirably in left, and Jorge Barrosa continues to play exceptional outfield defense, of course, but Gurriel will likely begin to take some of that outfield playing time once he is cleared to do so regularly.

The D-backs' offense has been somewhat hot-and-cold this season. Gurriel may be able to provide a boost offensively — particularly against left-handed pitching — if he can come into the season hot.

Gurriel is known to be a streaky hitter, and can get on exceptional runs when seeing the ball well. A patented stretch of elite hitting from the veteran could be just what Arizona needs to keep its record above .500.