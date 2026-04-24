How the Diamondbacks Really Feel About Playing in Mexico City

The Arizona Diamondbacks are heading south of the border.

The D-backs will play a two-game series against the San Diego Padres in Mexico City this weekend as part of an international initiative from Major League Baseball this season. The two NL West rivals will face off at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú on Saturday and Sunday.

So, just how much are the Diamondbacks really looking forward to the upcoming series?

Diamondbacks, Torey Lovullo react to Mexico City series

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald (38) celebrate against the Toronto Blue Jays after the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Reliever Taylor Clarke said he's bringing his wife and kids to enjoy the experience alongside him.

"It should be fun. I think it's a cool experience to be able to go and play there, and also take [my family]," he said.

Catcher Adrian Del Castillo said he was "Excited, I think it's gonna be fun. ... My winter ball team went to Mexico City to play the Caribbean series there. I've heard it's a good time."

With both the Padres and Diamondbacks residing within hours of the Mexican border, there may be plenty of friendly (and opposing) fans in the stadium. Ultimately, however, it will be a neutral site, full of passionate fans that care about one thing above all else: good baseball.

"I think it's gonna be a pretty fun experience," said closer Paul Sewald. "I think it'll be a fun atmosphere because they just want baseball.

"Mexican fans know baseball, so they're gonna cheer for good plays... should be really fun; I'm excited for the opportunity. ... I think it should be be a great experience for everybody."

Ryne Nelson, Arizona's starting pitcher for Sunday's game, said it will be fun to "play in front of some new fans that maybe haven't seen us play. ... Leaving the country to neutral sites will be different."

Manager Torey Lovullo added that he hopes there are more D-backs fans present than Padres fans.

"The fans are very intense and passionate," Lovullo said. "We know that there's an unbelievable sports system down south of the border, and I want to connect with those fans. I think it's a great idea that the D-backs are going down there and connecting with some amazing D-back fans."

"They support baseball. There's a great baseball culture down there. I played in Mexico, winter ball in Mexico a couple times, and I just have nothing but great memories about going down there and playing in front of passionate fans. So, I'm really eager to do it. ... I think a lot of people are looking forward to going down thereand playing in front of these amazing fans."

There will be one wrinkle, however. Mexico City sits at a lofty elevation — over 7,300 feet. That dwarfs the mile-high elevation of Coors Field in Colorado. As Lovullo pointed out, the ball will be flying off the bats.

"Stay hydrated as much as you can, and try to get ground balls," Clarke said of the challenge.

Others were less concerned with the elevation.

"It's not the moon, we'll be just fine," Sewald said, with a laugh. "If we win 14-10, then we win 14-10. We'll make sure we do a good job of hydrating, epsom salt baths, the whole thing."