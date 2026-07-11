Tim Tawa Takes Huge Step Forward with Big Night for the Diamondbacks

Just one night after the Arizona Diamondbacks designated Pavin Smith for assignment, Tim Tawa stepped in at first base with his biggest game of the year.

Tawa went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and two RBI singles. He drove in four of the D-backs' nine runs in their victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, and even chipped in a stolen base.

Diamondbacks' Tim Tawa has huge game vs Dodgers

The home run was especially impressive, not only for the 429 feet it traveled, but also for the bat speed Tawa displayed. The swing slashed through the strike zone at an impressive 85 MPH, one of the 15 fastest swing by a Diamondback this year.

Tim Tawa's bat speed regularly grades out as above average, and it definitely did here.



His bat speed on this swing was 85 mph, making it one of the 15 fastest swings by a D-backs hitter in 2026, and the second-fastest on a home run. pic.twitter.com/DFaMqTm14A — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) July 11, 2026

Tawa's timing could not have been better.

Just earlier in the day, manager Torey Lovullo outlined his plans at first base for the time being. Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas are going to share time at the position. For Tawa this is an opportunity, but it may be a brief one.

Mike Hazen also said that he's going to look to the trade market for potential upgrades. At the same time minor-leaguers Tyler Locklear and Manuel Pena are hitting well for Triple-A Reno, as was Tawa before his recall on July 5.

Asked by Dbacks.TV's Jody Jackson after the game if he felt like he made a statement with his performances, Tawa was realistic in his response.

"I put a good foot forward, that's for sure. I think there's a long way to go. I've got to continue to string together good at-bats and quality at-bats for the team, continue to work," Tawa said.

Tawa came into the game batting just .155 with one homer and a .496 OPS in 86 plate appearances. The lone homerun was a grand slam in Mexico City against the Padres April 26. With Friday night's game he raised his average to .187 and OPS to .586.

Jul 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Tim Tawa against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tawa has flashed his power at the major league level before. In his first 13 games in MLB in 2025 he mashed two doubles and four homers in 36 at bats. He also took seven walks, and his OPS to that point was an astonishing 1.017.

This was not a total surprise, as Tawa hit 31 homers in a breakout 2024 season split between Triple-A Reno and Double-A Amarillo. There has been little doubt that Tawa has the power necessary to make an impact.

But as is so often the case, teams soon found his weakness. He received a steady diet of breaking pitches down and away, and was not able to adjust. Tawa struggled for the rest of season, ending up with just a .201 batting average and seven homers in 225 PA.

Due to injuries to other players, Tawa made the opening day roster as a superutility player. His playing time has been sporadic, but his defense has played all around the diamond. In fact, he's appeared at first, second, and third base, as well as center and left field.

Well-regarded as a hard worker and ultimate team player, the 27-year old Tawa is very self-aware of what he has to do to continue to receive opportunity.

"There's never been a lack of work with the hitting staff and the coaches to put myself in a good position," Tawa said. "But just doing it on the field and consistently is the next step. But it was a good step forward for sure."

Even if Hazen goes out and trades for a first baseman, Tawa could still have a chance to get playing time in that superutility role. But there is no time like the present to get on a sustained run and convince Arizona's GM and manager that he is the best option to take over at first base long term. This is his chance.