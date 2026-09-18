Heavy-Hitting Diamondbacks Prospect Has Surgery on Broken Hand

One of the hardest-hitting prospects in the Arizona Diamondbacks' farm system has been sidelined for a chunk of time.

According to a team official, left-handed-hitting first base prospect Manuel Pena, who has not appeared in a game for the Triple-A Reno Aces since September 1, underwent surgery to repair a broken hand, which he suffered on a hit-by-pitch in that very game.

This will hold him out of action for a bit, but he should be able to get back to full baseball activities in late October.

Diamondbacks' Manuel Pena has surgery on broken hand

Diamondbacks minor league infielder Manuel Pena throws during a select training camp at Salt River Fields on Feb. 21, 2022. Baseball Diamondbacks Select Minor League Camp | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pena, the No. 29 prospect in Arizona's system according to MLB Pipeline, had a strong 2025 season after earning a promotion from High-A Hillsboro to Double-A Amarillo. But what he did in the early portion of 2026 quickly put him on the radar of those invested in D-backs prospects.

He put thge organization on notice, as well. Pena clubbed an impressive 26 home runs for the Sod Poodles over the course of just 61 games.

His output in the offense-heavy Texas League was superstar-level, even considering the hitter-friendly environment. He slashed .311/.354/.673 and posted an eye-popping 1.027 OPS in that period.

The main concern was the fact that he had also struck out 65 times in those 61 games while only managing to take 18 walks. But at just 22 years old, there's time for that to come around.

Still, the raw power was impressive. Pena's intense numbers earned him a swift promotion to the Triple-A level, where he has not had quite the same level of success. In 52 games for the Reno Aces, he's hit to the tune of a .297/.335/.411 slash and .746 OPS with just five home runs.

That is a productive-looking line overall, but due to the fact that Reno is also an extremely high-offense environment, it only adds up to a 108 wRC+, or 8% above league average.

The Aces, who finished the second half a rough-looking 32-39, did not manage to crack the Triple-A postseason. Reno will play just three more games, wrapping up the season on September 20.

Pena will not see the field again this season, but it does not sound like he is anticipated to be shut down for a lengthy time frame.

Pena, if he is able to work more walks and reel in his strikeout issue, could be a power-hitting first base option for the Diamondbacks sooner than later, given Arizona's recent struggles to find regular production against right-handed pitching.