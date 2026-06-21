How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Twins Game 3 Finale on Father's Day

The Arizona Diamondbacks will be looking to rebound from one of the uglier blowout losses of the season on a Father's Day Sunday afternoon.

Arizona is 39-37, fresh off a brutal 16-8 beatdown at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. Despite Saturday's lopsided score, however, they still have a chance to win a series on Sunday afternoon, though it's expected to be behind a newly-debuting starting pitcher.

Once again, the Diamondbacks will be playing on an exclusive national broadcast. Here's how you can catch the action at Chase Field on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for an early 12:15 p.m.

How to watch Diamondbacks vs Twins on Father's Day

Jun 19, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; An MLB on Apple TV cameraman follows Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte celebrating as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This game will be exclusively broadcast by NBC, but will only be available on NBCSN and the Peacock streaming service. Once again, that means those who have subscribed to the Diamondbacks' own streaming service won't have access.

D-backs.TV subscribers, or non-local fans using the MLB.TV out-of-market service will not be able to view the broadcast the same way as usual. Instead, fans will have to subscribe to Peacock or NBCSN.

Peacock does, however, offer free trials for first-time subscribers.

The game will also be broadcast on the radio, if NBC's viewing options are not attainable. Arizona Sports 98.7 FM will broadcast the game as usual, as will, La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM (Spanish language).

For Twins fans, radio feeds of Sunday afternoon's game will be available on TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, the Audacy App and LosTwins.com.

Diamondbacks' Jose Cabrera to make MLB debut

The Diamondbacks are expected to send out a new arm on Sunday. With the recent news that both Ryne Nelson (elbow strain) and Michael Soroka (left glute strain) will be going on the injured list, that necessitates an addition to the roster.

Per multiple reports Saturday, the Diamondbacks are expected to trot out right-handed pitching prospect Jose Cabrera to the mound. Cabrera, 24, has pitched to a 3.69 ERA across Double-A and Triple-A this season, and most recently threw six scoreless innings for the Reno Aces.

The Twins were expected to start right-hander Mick Abel, who they acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for closer Jhoan Duran this offseason. But Abel, who was rehabbing an elbow injury, has reportedly suffered a setback, and won't be able to start Sunday.

As of this writing, Minnesota's starter is listed as TBA. The Diamondbacks will simply have to find out.