Nolan Arenado Exits Diamondbacks Game vs Marlins With Injury

In the top of the seventh inning on Tuesday night, in the midst of a critical game two matchup with the Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado was, suddenly, nowhere to be found.

As left-handed reliever Brandyn Garcia took the mound, rookie infielder Jose Fernandez was seen out at third base, replacing Arenado. Arenado had just lined out to end the fifth inning, and made a play on a popup at third in the sixth for Justin Martinez.

At the time, nothing in his swing nor his movement at third base indicated any sort of injury, discomfort or issue that would have warranted removal from the game, especially in a high-stakes playoff chase.

It was later announced that Arenado left with what was described as right thumb inflammation. This is an issue he has been battling; he was scratched from Arizona's lineup for this very problem back on August 27.

Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado leaves game with thumb injury

Aug 29, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nolan Arenado (28) holds a piece of a bat broken by San Francisco Giants infielder Osleivis Basabe (not pictured) during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, manager Torey Lovullo said it was not a major concern. The plan is for Arenado to be back in the lineup Wednesday.

It hasn't exactly been a superstar-level season for the future hall of fame infielder, but he's managed a bit of a resurgence after being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Diamondbacks earlier in the offseason.

Arenado has hit to the tune of a .241/.319/.443 triple slash line and .762 OPS. He currently holds the Diamondbacks' team lead in home runs (25). Though his range at third base may not be as wide as it once was, he has still provided plenty of Platinum Glove-worthy moments at the hot corner.

At 35 years old, Arenado has battled injuries all season. He's dealt with an intercostal injury as well as the thumb problem in recent days, though neither issue has resulted in a stay on the injured list.

If the Diamondbacks do have to go without Arenado, Fernandez has been both a strong glove and a much-improved player at the plate. At just 22 years old, Fernandez entered Tuesday's game hitting .262/.305/.356, though he did bat .308 during the month of August.

He comes with plus speed and a strong throwing arm, but has not quite been as sure-handed as Arenado. Fernandez is capable of playing first base and shortstop, as well.

Still, if Arizona were to lose Arenado for an extended period of time, that would likely be a bit of a damper on their playoff aspirations, in terms of defensive value, slug and veteran leadership.