Pavin Smith's First 2026 Homer Comes At the Perfect Time for D-backs

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman and DH Pavin Smith needed a big swing more than anyone. Locked in a grinding 2-2 tie with the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning, Smith's team needed one, too.

Smith saw three consecutive changeups from Angels starter Walbert Ureña. On the third, he pulled the trigger on a pitch that caught the lower inside edge of the zone.

Smith watched it sail with a hopeful lean, with, perhaps, an ever-so-slight tinge of desperation. The ball, hit 103.4 MPH off the bat, clanged off the foul pole for a go-ahead solo blast.

That kicked off a two-run inning, and the Diamondbacks would ultimately hang on for a 4-3 win. It was not the prettiest offensive performance, but it was enough.

Pavin Smith helps power Diamondbacks to win over Angels

Jun 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith (26) speaks with Arizona Diamondbacks first base coach Dave McKay (36) after safely getting on base during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Smith accounted for the only two-hit game of the night, singling in the fifth prior to his home run. Those two knocks raised his batting average by over 40 points, and his OPS by over 160. It still isn't the most intimidating number, but Arizona needs more of that from one of their lone left-handed impact batters.

It's been tough for the Diamondbacks to receive little-to-no production from the left-handed batter's box, particularly in some of the more crucial moments. Smith, who was moved down to eighth in the order on Monday, simply had yet to look right since coming off the injured list.

Whether the one swing signals a turn of fortune for the coming season or not, the Diamondbacks certainly needed it Monday night.

Arizona still struggled with runners in scoring position throughout the contest. They went 2-for-7 and stranded seven runners in that situation, despite the first six batters in the order all picking up a hit. Geraldo Perdomo, Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. provided the other RBIs.

Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson bounces back

Jun 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson (19) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ryne Nelson was another member of the club who needed a personal win Monday night. With the exception of a mistake pitch to outfielder Mike Trout that got sent over the fence, Nelson delivered just that.

He threw seven strong innings, and though he gave up nine hits, Nelson limited the damage to two runs — one by Trout, and another as a result of an unlucky comebacker ricochet in the first inning. Overall, the right-hander looked sharp, lowering his ERA to 4.97.

Right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga needed only seven pitches — and some quality defense by second baseman Ketel Marte — to shut down the eighth. Closr Paul Sewald allowed a solo home run in the ninth, but held firm and struck out two for his 18th save of the season. He also picked up his 500th career strikeout to begin the frame.