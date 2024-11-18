2 Former Dodgers Prospect Find New Homes, Including One With NL West Rival
A Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect has been poached by a National League West rival.
On Sunday, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball Media reported the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a minor league deal with former Dodgers right-handed pitching prospect Juan Morillo.
More news: Dodgers Pitcher Unexpectedly Will Now Be a Free Agent
Morillo, 25, has been with the Dodgers his entire professional career. He's risen the ranks of the organization since 2016, and spent the 2024 season in Double-A Tulsa. There, he went 5-2 with a 4.76 ERA across 41 appearances (51 innings pitched). He had 50 strikeouts and allowed 29 walks.
Morillo will now join the Diamondbacks organization where he'll hope to work his way up to a big league call-up. Across seven seasons in the Dodgers minor leagues, he had a 3.79 ERA across 126 appearances and 254.1 innings pitched.
Former Dodgers Top Prospect Mitch White Signs in Korea
Another former Dodgers prospect found a new home this past week.
Mitch White, who was once a top prospect in the Dodgers organization, signed in the Korean Baseball Organization. White signed with the SSG Landers on a $1 million deal for the 2025 season.
White was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He was ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect in the L.A. organization in 2018, and made his debut in 2020. In parts of three seasons with the Dodgers, White had a 3.58 ERA across 105.2 innings pitched.
White was then traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022, and was there until 2024, where he had a 7.26 ERA. White had an 11.81 ERA across three appearances with the San Francisco Giants, and a 6.48 ERA across six appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers, both this past season.
Now, White will spend the 2025 season in the KBO, and potentially aim for an MLB return.