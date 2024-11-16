Dodgers Pitcher Unexpectedly Will Now Be a Free Agent
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Connor Brogdon has elected free agency after he was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per the MLB.com transaction log. Brogdon was not claimed off of waivers, so the Dodgers sent him outright to Triple-A, but Brogdon chose to become a free agent.
Brogdon spent less than a full season with the Dodgers. He began the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, who designated him for assignment in early April. Shortly after, Brogdon was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for Benony Robles.
Brogdon appeared in one major league game with the Dodgers on April 9 against the Minnesota Twins. He allowed two hits and two earned runs with no strikeouts over one inning. Brogdon previously made three appearances for the Phillies during the 2024 season before he was traded, going 0-1 with a 27.00 ERA after he allowed six earned runs over two innings. He also struck out three.
Following that appearance with the Dodgers, Brogdon was placed on the 15-day injured list with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He was later transferred to the 60-day IL.
Brogdon did pitch 13 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2024, posting a 3.46 ERA, one save, and 19 strikeouts.
Prior to the 2024 season, Brogdon had spent his entire career in the Phillies organization. The Phillies drafted Brogdon in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Lewis-Clark State College. Brogdon made his MLB Debut during the 2020 season, when the minor league season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During his first season in the majors, Brogdon appeared in nine games and went 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA and 17 strikeouts.
Brogdon continued to show promise from 2021-2023. He pitched in a career-high 56 games in 2021 with a 3.43 ERA and 50 strikeouts. In 2022, he pitched a career-low 3.27 ERA over 47 games. He remained steady in 2023 with a 4.03 ERA across 27 games. However, Brogdon's struggles at the start of the 2024 season proved too much, and he was traded to the Dodgers.
