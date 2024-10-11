Dave Roberts Believes Dodgers Fixed Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Biggest Issue Ahead of Game 5
The Los Angeles Dodgers are sending rookie right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound in the team's win-or-go-home NLDS Game 5 matchup against the San Diego Padres.
Yamamoto started for the Dodgers in Game 1, and struggled mightily against the Padres, allowing five earned runs on five hits with two walks and just one strikeout across three innings.
The Dodgers offense and bullpen were able to keep them in the game in an eventual 7-5 win.
On Friday, though, with the Dodgers' season on the line, it will be Yamamoto again getting the start. This time around, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is confident in his $325 million man.
After Game 1, Roberts said he believed Yamamoto was tipping his pitches.
"There were some things with his glove, giving away his pitches," Roberts said of Yamamoto. "We'll clean that up internally. They had a lot of good swings against him in three innings."
Heading into Game 5, Roberts is confident the Dodgers cleaned up what needed to be fixed.
"I think we've cleaned stuff up," Roberts said. "And, to their credit, they did a good job scouting and stuff like that. But I think, overall, kind of where Yoshinobu is at, I feel really comfortable."
Yamamoto has struggled against the Padres all season long.
The 25-year-old made his MLB debut against the Padres in Korea in March, and allowed five earned runs in one inning of work before being pulled from the game.
A few weeks later, Yamamoto got a second opportunity to face San Diego, and was better, going five innings and allowing three earned runs while striking out six.
His third outing against them was in Game 1. His fourth outing against them will be the most important one of his MLB career.
Yamamoto will undoubtedly have a short leash on Friday night. The Dodgers perfectly executed a bullpen game in Game 4, utilizing eight pitchers to shutout the Padres in San Diego and keep their season alive.
If Yamamoto is dealing, he'll have a decent runway. If not, Roberts will be quick to make a pitching change to keep the Dodgers' season alive.
