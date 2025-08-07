Dodgers Castoff Outfielder Breaks Silence After Shockingly Being Traded at Deadline
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman made a goodbye post on Instagram following his departure from the organization, as the Dodgers sent him to the Minnesota Twins for Brock Stewart at the trade deadline.
The Dodgers drafted Outman in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft, and he made his debut with the Dodgers in 2022. He played a full season in 2023, becoming a fan favorite while posting a .790 OPS season with 23 homers.
He fell out of favor over the last couple of years, failing to replicate his success at the plate. He played 53 games in 2024, posting a .147 batting average and striking out 55 times. This season he batted just over .100 ad had just four hits in 22 games. He spent most of his time in Triple-A this season, where he continually thrived with an OPS pushing 1.000.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Thought His Season Was Over After Scary Injury
"To say the last 7 years were fun would be a huge understatement," wrote Outman. "The people I’ve met along the way have helped me grow into the player — and man — that my 12-year-old self would be proud of.
"It was a dream come true to debut with the team that drafted me, and I’ll forever be grateful to the@dodgers for the opportunity they gave me. I was truly proud to wear Dodger Blue every night.
"To the fans, my teammates, and coaches — thank you. I’ll miss you all deeply. While it’s hard to say goodbye, I’m incredibly thankful for every moment we shared.
"Now, I’m beyond excited to start this next chapter with the @twins. I promise to give my best every single day and represent Minneapolis with everything I’ve got!"
Since his departure, the outfielder has featured exclusively for Triple-A St. Paul, where he is 1-for17 with two walks in four games.
The Dodgers haven't exactly gotten the return they had hoped for so far either, as Stewart has struggled in blue. He's pitched 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on six hits, receiving a loss against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug 4.
More news: Dodgers Fan Favorite Champion Reveals Timeline for Potential Return to LA
With bad results piling up heading into the run in, the Dodgers have found themselves in a tricky situation in the NL West. The San Diego Padres trail them by just two games, and they play two series against them before the end of August. The Dodgers need to turn a poor month around in order to stay in the driver's seat and continue their charge to defend their World Series Title.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.