Dodgers Notes: Another Roster Shuffle, Dave Roberts Questioned, Shohei Ohtani Taken Out of No-Hitter
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost, 9-6, to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, missing another chance to lower their magic number.
Shohei Ohtani was pitching a no-hitter through five innings, but was pulled heading into the sixth inning for Justin Wrobleski.
Wrobleski gave up five runs in 0.1 innings, cost the team the 4-0 lead that it once had.
In other news, before the game, the Dodgers made a roster move, adding Dalton Rushing back to the team from the IL and sending another catcher down to the minor leagues.
Also, manager Roberts faced backlash regarding his decision to use lefty Anthony Banda as an opener on Monday, as he gave up a home run and a walk in a failed move.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
