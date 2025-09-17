Dodgers’ Magic Number Shrinks Following Padres’ Blowout Loss to Mets
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one game closer to winning the National League West after the San Diego Padres lost to the New York Mets on Tuesday, 8-3.
With the Padres' loss, the magic number for the Dodgers dropped to nine for the National League West crown.
Depending on the results of the Dodgers' game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the magic number could drop once again, down to eight.
More news: Dodgers Starting Rotation Labeled Best in MLB Heading Into October
Padres starter Michael King got rocked early on, giving up seven runs in the first two innings. He left the team with a massive hole to climb, but the offense failed to bail them out.
Instead, the team lost the first game of their series against the Mets, with two more games to go before heading to Chicago for a three-game series against the White Sox.
The Dodgers, meanwhile, failed to win on Monday against the Phillies, missing an opportunity to inch closer to the division.
More news: Dodgers' Michael Conforto Reacts to Raising Batting Average to .200
The divisional race is important because it will allow the Dodgers to avoid the ever-dangerous wild-card round. This gives the bullpen and starters rest before the playoffs begin.
With an older team like the Dodgers, this break is invaluable, allowing anyone with lingering minor injuries to get healthier before the grind of October begins.
The Dodgers can finish now higher than the three seed after they lost to the Philles, who clinched the second seed and the Milwaukee Brewers have long been in the top spot.
If either the Brewers or the Phillies face the Dodgers, Los Angeles will not have home-field advantage.
More news: Dodgers' Max Muncy Provides Update After Concussion Scare
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.