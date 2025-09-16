Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Roki Sasaki Decision, Teoscar Hernandez Sends Message, Clayton Kershaw Talks Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-5, after sending the game into extra innings with multiple comeback attempts.
It was an Andy Pages home run that tied the game at five in the bottom of the ninth inning. Unfortunately, his effort was for naught as Miguel Rojas and Max Muncy failed to drive in a run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th.
Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez made a big statement ahead of the MLB playoffs. The veteran is rounding into form at the right time, and claims he is starting to "feel like myself."
Heading into Monday's game against the Philles, Hernandez was hitting .304/.333/.543 with an OPS of .877 in 11 games.
In other news, Clayton Kershaw spoke about his post-retirement plans, answering questions regarding his future in coaching and staying within the sport of baseball.
Finally, Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki is set to extend his stay down in the minor leagues, pitching at least one more rehabilitation start before joining the MLB team.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
