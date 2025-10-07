Dodgers Notes: LA Steals Game 2, Miguel Rojas Injury Update, Dave Roberts Talks Questionable Decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 4-3 against the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 2 of the NLDS, putting themselves one win away from the NLCS.
It was a straightforward game for eight inning, until the bullpen once again proved to be the team's biggest weakness. However, the team pulled itself together and got the victory on the back of a Roki Sasaki save.
Roberts did not start Sasaki in the ninth inning; instead, he deployed Blake Treinen, who got no outs and coughed up two runs that made it a one-run game.
The decision was highly scrutinized, considering how impressive Sasaki has been out of the bullpen, though the Dodgers got the win in the end.
Finally, Roberts gave an update on Miguel Rojas, the infielder who suffered an injury during Monday's.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
