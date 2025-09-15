Dodgers Notes: Max Muncy Injury Update, LA Regrets Will Smith Decision, Padres Rivalry Talk
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a commanding win in their series finale against the San Francisco Giants, 10-2.
Third baseman Max Muncy provided an update after a concussion scare, stating he was "OK." His absence from the lineup on Sunday was due to a scheduled day off.
The Dodgers have come to regret their decision on catcher Will Smith, who landed on the injured list with a bone bruise on Saturday. The Dodgers kept Smith off the IL in hopes he would be able to come back within a few days.
Smith joined All-Star Mookie Betts on his podcast "On Base," and they discussed their perceived rivalry with the Padres.
“I think we’ve had five years now of some really good baseball games, really good series, postseason matchups and stuff. But Red Sox-Yankees is 100 years old," Smith said.
"That’s the rivalry in baseball, just from a historical standpoint. I’m not taking away from our battles with them, but I just think time and longevity mean something a little bit more than where we’re at with them. But it’s fun, though.”
