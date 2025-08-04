Dodgers Notes: Mookie Betts Moved Down in Lineup, $74 Million Star Injured, Yasiel Puig Announcement
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their final game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-0, a game in which shortstop Mookie Betts moved down to second in the lineup from the leadoff spot.
Betts went 0-for-3 in the contest, continuing a season-long slump which has everyone scratching their heads, including manager Dave Roberts.
Tommy Edman suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, the same issue he faced against the Boston Red Sox last week. Roberts gave an update on Edman after the game, saying “It’s a recurrence of what he’s been dealing with." He also stated Edman will likely spend time on the injured list.
Yasiel Puig made a big announcement last week, launching a YouTube channel where he will share his personal life on the website.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news
