Dodgers Placing All-Star Teoscar Hernandez on Injured List

J.P. Hoornstra

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) during batting practice before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) during batting practice before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dodgers placed Teoscar Hernández on the injured list Tuesday with a strained left groin.

James Outman was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City for the first time this season, taking Hernández's place on the active roster.

Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group was the first to report Hernández would be placed on the injured list Tuesday.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Miami that Hernández has a Grade 1 (low) adductor strain. He did not provide a timetable for Hernández to return.

Hernández, a two-time All-Star outfielder, was replaced by Chris Taylor in the bottom of the fourth inning Monday. Hernández was 2 for 2 with an RBI — his MLB-leading 34th RBI of 2025 — in his 33rd game of the season at the time of the injury.

Outman slashed .147/.256/.265 in 53 games with the Dodgers last season. He was optioned to Oklahoma City March 20 after slashing .207/.333/.483 in spring training.

In 32 games with the Comets this season, Outman slashed .254/.322/.508 with eight home runs, 27 RBIs, and five stolen bases in seven attempts.

Outman was a finalist for the National League Rookie of the Year Award after seizing the Dodgers' primary center field job in 2013. He finished that season with a .248/.353/.437 slash line, 23 home runs, 70 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 19 attempts.

But Outman's proclivity to swing and miss ultimately limited his playing time last year. In a concerning development this season at Triple-A, Outman struck out in 40.8 percent of his at-bats, up from his 30.6 strikeout rate in 69 Triple-A games a year ago.

Losing Hernández for any period of time is a blow to the Dodgers — and a potential opportunity for Outman to revive his career. In 208 major league games, the 27-year-old has a .231 batting average, .337 on-base percentage, and .408 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers also shuffled their bullpen around before Tuesday's game against the Marlins at loanDepot Park.

Yoendrys Gomez, who made only three appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen after he was selected off waivers from the New York Yankees, was designated for assignment. J.P. Feyereisen was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City, giving the Dodgers a fresh bullpen arm.

By completing tonight's game, the Dodgers will mark the halfway point of their longest road trip of the 2025 season, a run of 10 games in 10 days against the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks.

