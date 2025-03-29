Dodgers Predicted to Trade All-Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of talent on the roster. While that may be a good thing for fans, it certainly leaves some players' future with the organization in limbo.
With the latest pitching reinforcements to the rotation in Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, other starters have in some ways been forgotten.
Three pitchers in particular were vying for the final spot in the rotation this spring. Bobby Miller, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin entered camp as candidates to be the No. 5 starters.
However, Miller was hit by a comebacker in the Cactus League opener and Gonsolin sustained a minor back injury so May earned the role.
Though Gonsolin is only on the 15-day injured list, there is speculation the right-hander's tenure with the Dodgers is over.
Dodgers Nation's Noah Camras has the defending champions trading Gonsolin before the deadline in July.
"No one currently in the Dodgers rotation will play themselves out of a spot, so injuries will be the only way Gonsolin gets an opportunity," Camras writes.
"However, with the influx of pitching depth behind him — Bobby Miller, Justin Wrobleski, Landon Knack, and Nick Frasso, as well as Clayton Kershaw and Emmet Sheehan at some point — the Dodgers won’t need Gonsolin, and will instead find a pitcher-needy team to take a chance on him finding his 2022 All-Star form."
Gonsolin has not pitched since 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and in some ways he has been a forgotten member of the rotation as of late.
There is no guarantee Gonsolin will get a chance to be a starter for the Dodgers this season, especially with the numerous other pitchers waiting in line.
