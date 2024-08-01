Dodgers' River Ryan Receives Praise From Opponent Following Shutdown Start
River Ryan continues to accept any challenge thrown his way. He rises to the occasion and delivers with confidence.
An infielder-turned-pitch two years ago, Ryan has officially entered starting rotation talks after two masterful starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Sunday against the Houston Astros, he allowed one run in his 5.2 innings. His fastball topped out at 98 mph. He didn’t allow a hit through four innings and maintained his velocity even as the start went deeper than he’d ever gone.
Ryan received high praise from Astros manage Joe Espada after the start.
“Man,” Espada said, “that’s a pretty live arm.”
Ryan earned his first career win and helped the Dodgers avoid getting swept.
“Unbelievable,” Ryan said. “It’s something you work for your whole life.”
When Ryan made his big league debut, he had never thrown more than 75 pitches in a game and had never pitched beyond the fifth inning. He did both throwing 77 pitches and pitching intot he sixth inning.
Manager Dave Roberts pushed Ryan further against the Astros. The rookie threw 91 pitches. He struck out eight and walked three while giving up one earned run on two hits. After two starts, his ERA is 0.82.
With the trade deadline in the rearview, the Dodgers are hoping their new acquistions will help down the second-half stretch. Perhaps, Ryan will be in the mix as well. He has done anything to lose his spot.
Ryan's next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Oakland A's.
The Dodgers acquired Ryan from the San Diego Padres in 2022 in exchange for Matt Beaty.