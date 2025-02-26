Dodgers Star Reliever Open to Making Position Change in the Future
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been dealing with pitching injuries for quite some time now.
As unfortunate as it has been having as many arms on the injured list as L.A. has, the team pulled together through 2024 and was able to overcome the ailments and lift the franchise's eighth World Series trophy.
After an offseason full of countless signings and acquisitions to bolster the championship-tested roster, Dodgers fans recently received more unfortunate news regarding their bullpen.
Michael Kopech is expected to start the season on the injured list.
Kopech was one of the most productive midseason acquisitions last season, landing in L.A. by way of the trade deadline via the Chicago White Sox. This was the same deal that brought NLCS MVP Tommy Edman to the Dodgers from the St. Louis Cardinals.
Kopech made 24 appearances in relief for the Dodgers last season and pitched an unreal 1.13 ERA. He continued his effective play into October — pitching through elbow inflammation — but is behind schedule in his offseason throwing program.
While Kopech has developed into one of the best relievers in MLB, he told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain that he would be open to returning to a starting spot at some point in his career.
“I’m super comfortable in the role I am in now and if this is where my career unfolds, as a reliever, then I’m fine with that," Kopech said to McKain. "If an opportunity come to start, and I feel like I have the endurance and stamina and health and everything to do that, I would love to entertain that because starting is where I feel like pitchers have the most control over their game.
“I love both aspects of it but truly I just love pitching.”
Kopech started his career as a starting pitcher, logging 60 starts for the White Sox since 2018, but a spot in the rotation doesn't seem too likely for the Dodgers — at least not this season.
The starters for L.A. have no shortage of Cy Young awards, All-Stars, and even an MVP between them, but knowing how flexible Kopech can be, it only makes the rotation that much deeper in Los Angeles for the future.
