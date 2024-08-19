Dodgers Tried Engaging Giants in a Rare Trade Between Rivals: Report
The Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, has had an uncanny knack for making blockbuster acquisitions. In the offseason, he signed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernández. He traded for Tyler Glasnow and signed the pitcher to a five-year contract extension.
At the trade deadline, Friedman managed to obtain the top pitching trade target in Jack Flaherty. He also wrangled Tommy Edman, Michael Kopech, Kevin Kiermaier, and Amed Rosario. Although Rosario was recently designated for assignment, the three healthy additions have already made an impact on the team. Meanwhile Edman, who has been injured since before the trade, is supposed to return from the injured list on Monday.
In the midst of acquiring five new pieces for the Dodgers 40-man roster, Friedman had his eye on another player from one of the Dodgers’ biggest rivals – the Giants. Friedman, along with a handful of other teams, were interested in San Francisco’s starting pitcher Blake Snell, according to the New York Post.
The Dodgers and Padres were among the teams that expressed a desire to acquire Snell. Ultimately, according to Jon Heyman of the Post, both franchises realized their chances of actually obtaining Snell were slim to none.
Considering the trio of teams are all division rivals, it's unlikely the Giants would be willing to trade Snell after already paying him $17 million.
Snell, 31, has spent four seasons in the National League West but never with the Dodgers. This has given the franchise many opportunities to scout out the reigning Cy Young winner. In 14 starts this season, he has logged a 3.67 ERA while tallying 101 strikeouts and 30 walks.
Snell is also one of two MLB pitchers who have thrown no-hitters this season. The Padres’ Dylan Cease threw one on July 25. A week later, Snell accomplished the same feat.
Last season, Snell posted his lowest ERA (2.25) since 2018 (1.89). Each season ended with Snell winning a Cy Young award. He also finished the season with the second-highest number of strikeouts (234) in the National League behind the Braves’ Spencer Strider (281).
The southpaw signed a two-year, $62 million contract with San Francisco last offseason. However, it has been reported that Snell will opt out of the second year of his contract with the Giants, putting him on the market as a free agent for next season.
Even though the Dodgers' front office was unable to acquire Snell at the deadline, it would be unsurprising to see them go after Snell again in the offseason.