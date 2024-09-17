Dodgers vs Marlins: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More for Series Opener
Shohei Ohtani resumes his quest for MLB's first 50-homer, 50-steal season as the Dodgers take on the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at loanDepot Park.
Here's how the Dodgers will line up behind pitcher Bobby Miller:
Here are all the storylines you need to know going into the game:
How to Watch
- Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
- Location: loanDepot Park, Miami
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570-AM in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Marlins +185/Dodgers -225
• Over/under: 9.5
Prediction
Taking the mound for the Dodgers will be Bobby Miller (2-4, 8.17 ERA). Miller's last outing was rocky, giving up six runs in 4.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs. For the Marlins, Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.06 ERA) gets the start. McCaughan also struggled in his last appearance, allowing six hits and three runs in five innings against the Nationals. With both pitchers struggling and the Dodgers' lineup firing on all cylinders coming off back-to-back wins in Atlanta, give the edge to the visitors in a high-scoring affair.
More
• Ohtani went 0-for-4 with two RBI on Monday and still sits three homers and two steals shy of becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to achieve a 50/50 season.
• Miguel Rojas extended his hitting streak to eight games last night with an RBI single in the fifth
inning. During the streak, he is batting .400 with three RBI and five runs scored.
• Tommy Edman went 1-for-4 with a double last night, recording his eighth extra-base hit of
the month (three doubles, five homers).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER