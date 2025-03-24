Former Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Released by AL Central Squad
A former Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher and one-time All-Star is looking for his next home.
The Kansas City Royals released right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling this week from minor league camp. The 35-year-old joined the Royals on a minor league deal last month, but wasn't able to break camp with the big league club.
Thus, he requested and was granted his release, and will now seek new opportunities.
Stripling began his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was selected by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft, and debuted with the big league club in 2016. He famously pitched 7.1 no-hit innings in his debut, and ended up spending four-plus years with L.A.
Stripling's best season came in 2018, when he earned his first and only All-Star nod.
The Dodgers traded Stripling to the Toronto Blue Jays midway through the 2020 season. He spent a couple seasons with Toronto, before spending the 2023 season with the San Francisco Giants and the 2024 season with the Oakland Athletics.
Stripling's most success at the MLB level came with the Dodgers. Across five seasons with L.A., he had a 3.68 ERA over 420.2 innings pitched. He had a 3.94 ERA with Toronto, a 5.36 ERA with San Francisco, and a 6.01 ERA with Oakland.
Across his nine-year career, Stripling has accrued a 4.17 ERA over 846.1 innings pitched. He's accumulated over eight years of service time and has earned over $35 million.
