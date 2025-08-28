Tanner Scott Back? Dodgers Tweaked All-Star's Delivery Leading to Immediate Results
Los Angeles Dodgers closer Tanner Scott's first season in LA hasn't exactly been smooth, but he seems to be trending in the right direction after returning from the 15-day injured list Aug. 22.
Scott revealed he had been tweaking his delivery, and had found out why he lost some velocity on his pitches. The Dodgers staff noticed he had been opening his hips too quickly heading down the mound. After correcting it, his slider velocity improved from averaging 88.2 mph to 90.2 mph after his injury.
“My slider’s always been like 88 to 91,” Scott said. “But now that I have my delivery back, it’s easier to throw it that hard again. ...“It was something so small you wouldn’t really notice, and it was creating something small into something bigger.”
Scott has featured in two games since his return from the injured list, and has managed to keep a scoreless inning in both outings since his return.
Scott had a fantastic couple of years with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres in 2023 and 2024. He had a 2.54 ERA in 2023 and a 2.50 ERA the following season, during which he moved to the Padres.
The Dodgers signed the right-hander to a four-year, $72 million deal in the offseason, though he didn't get off to the greatest start in his new uniform. Scott blew his second save attempt as a Dodger in March, and blew three of five in May. He is still trying to bring down his ERA from a disastrous may in which he had a 7.59 ERA.
Scott struggled even before his injury, as he had a 8.10 ERA in July before being placed on the IL. Despite his injury and his shortcomings, manager Dave Roberts kept his faith in Scott and didn't make any moves for a replacement at the deadline, and so far it looks like the right decision.
The Dodgers lead the NL West by two games, and are heading into some favorable matchups with the potential to put the division out of reach of the second-place Padres. After a rest day Thursday, the Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at home in a three-game series.
Their series opener on Friday begins at 7:10 p.m. PT.
