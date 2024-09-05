Three Dodgers Make Baseball America's Updated Top 100 Prospects List
Three Los Angeles Dodgers prospects have made Baseball America's latest top-100 prospects list. Shortstop Alex Freeland comes in at No. 67, outfielder Josue de Paula landed at No. 35, and catcher Dalton Rushing came in at No. 27. All three players have risen up the list May, when De Paula ranked No. 42, Rushing ranked No. 43, and Freeland wasn't even on the list.
Rushing is now the highest-rated Dodgers prospect on this list. The 23-year-old has advanced significantly in the minor leagues this year, starting the year at Double-A before getting promoted to Triple-A recently.
Rushing found Double-A to be tricky due to the nature of the level, but is doing well in Triple-A. He has slashed .308/.439/.551 with five hits and 15 RBIs in 22 games, compared to when he hit .270 in Double-A.
“[Double-A is] not as hitter-friendly of a league, just taking a ton of walks, not swinging the bat too much," Rushing told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "This year, my main goal was to go up there with the idea to do damage, hitting in the two, three, four, five spot [in the lineup]. Ideally, that's my job. That was my main goal getting in and so far it's worked out pretty well. At the end of the day, I'm just trying to finish the season as strong as possible and just get myself to get myself a chance to keep playing baseball.”
De Paula has advanced to High-A this season after beginning the year in Single-A. He hit .279 with six home runs and 41 RBIs in Single-A, and is now slashing .239/.413/.340 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 47 games of High-A.
The 19-year-old remains one of the Dodgers' most promising young prospects, though he still has some lengths to go before he is ready to join the big leagues.
Freeland makes the list after rapidly advancing through the minors this season. The shortstop began the year hitting .346 with two home runs and 21 RBIs in 23 games of High-A, and was promoted to Double-A.
In 74 games with the Tulsa Drillers, Freeland slashed .245/.370/.422 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. He's been promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he has hit .217 with two home runs and six RBIs over 22 games.