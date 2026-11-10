One Key Contender Reportedly Out of Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes Against Dodgers

As the Los Angeles Dodgers surveyed the offseason contenders to sign free agent pitcher Tarik Skubal, they might have been quick to dismiss the Chicago Cubs as a viable contender.

For all their starting rotation needs, the Cubs have never committed more than $184 million in a single contract. The most they've ever committed to a pitcher is $155 million, for Jon Lester in 2015.

Whether the Jason Heyward deal categorically scared them off of long-term commitments or not, the Cubs always seemed like a longshot to sign Skubal. The left-hander is being projected for the largest contract ever given a pitcher — a nine-figure number that's likely to start with a 3, 4, or 5 — not a 1 or a 2.

Reporting the inevitable on the eve of the MLB General Managers' meetings this week, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reported Monday that the Cubs "appear unlikely to enter the bidding war" for Skubal.

The Dodgers have already paid a significant price for the two-time Cy Young Award winner. They traded prospects Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith to the Detroit Tigers in August to acquire Skubal for the final months of the 2026 season.

Skubal went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 10 regular-season starts after the trade. He made another two Game 1 starts for the Dodgers in the postseason, one each against the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. Skubal won the first, lost the second and didn't get a chance at a third when the Brewers swept the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.

Overall, Skubal is 66-44 with a 3.02 ERA (138 ERA+) in 163 regular season games for the Dodgers and Tigers. He's been even more lights-out in eight postseason starts, going 3-2 with a 2.13 ERA from 2024-26.

A free agent for the first time, Skubal can likely count on one hand the number of realistic suitors for his services in 2027 and beyond.

With the Cubs out of the running, the New York Mets are the Dodgers' most likely competitors for Skubal as long as MLB's current labor agreement is in place. In a world where teams are bound by a hard salary cap and floor — the league recently proposed $180.2 million as the minimum payroll starting in 2028 — many other teams could be in play.

However, if Skubal signs before the current labor agreement expires on Dec. 1, it could be a two-horse race.

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