Dave Roberts' Bold Kyle Tucker Postseason Prediction Already Looks Genius

There is no better time to right your wrongs than October.

Plenty of stars love to come up big for the Los Angeles Dodgers when the lights are brightest, but none need it more than Kyle Tucker.

It's been tough sledding for Tucker in the regular season, but he turned up his play in the last month of this season. He continued that into October, as he went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, including a two-run home run.

Leading into the postseason, manger Dave Roberts predicted Tucker would come up big more often than not in October.

So far, he's been proven right.

“It’s been fun to watch Kyle build some confidence," Roberts said before the NLDS. "You can see him just freed up a little bit. He’s been working hard this whole year, and he’s been in it. And I give him a lot of credit for continuing to persevere and [I] expect the best of him to be at the end of the season.”

All eyes will be on the Dodgers as they begin their quest for a three-peat.

Los Angeles was the favorite since Day 1, and that's been by no accident. The addition of Tucker certainly put them over the top, as he was supposed to elevate the offense to another level.

Instead, Tucker played below-par for most of the season. Before September, Tucker hit .228 with 11 home runs and 57 RBIs in 129 games.

Although that was the case, a stellar October could make all the difference. And Roberts thinks a strong postseason performance would wipe away what was a disappointing regular season.

“I think we’ve seen it with Kiké [Hernandez]. I think we’ve seen it with other guys … Chris Taylor has done it." Roberts said. "We’re about winning championships, so I think the media, the fan base, if you perform at the right time, all is forgotten.”

In September, Tucker hit .262 with six home runs, 13 RBIs and 19 runs in 25 games.

Tucker's play in September is more what the Dodgers thought they were expecting for most of the season.

Los Angeles signed the 29-year-old to a four-year, $240 million contract in January, featuring the highest present-day average annual value in MLB history at $57.1 million.

The Dodgers will hope they can get their money's worth from Tucker this October.

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