Dave Roberts Says Edwin Diaz Could Lose Dodgers Closer Role Amid Struggles

The Los Angeles Dodgers envisioned having a shutdown closer for the bullpen when they signed star Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million contract over the offseason.

But Diaz's time with the Dodgers has been anything but good, with the relief pitcher struggling to find a rhythm this year. Overall, the right-hander has posted a 10.66 ERA in 15 appearances, recording seven saves in 11 opportunities.

Everything came to a head this past week, with Diaz blowing three saves To this point, manager Dave Roberts has remained firm on keeping Diaz as the team's closer despite the issue.

But there now seems to be some wiggle room with the door cracking a little for a change to be made. Roberts revealed that at "some point", he may have to make the tough decision to replace Diaz at the back of the bullpen.

“I’m willing to, at some point,” Roberts said to the California Post. “I just don’t want to do it now. Because there’s a part of it where, I need to show him that I believe in him [and] what he signed up for –– until I can’t.”

Diaz missed multiple months this season after undergoing elbow surgery to remove loose bodies. But even before the injury took him out, Diaz struggled for the Dodgers.

But his recent issues post-surgery are more concerning for Los Angeles, and his time as the closer could be short-lived if he can't figure things out.

“Hopefully with a couple days off to work through [his delivery changes],” Roberts said, “we’ll see a better version [of him] going forward.”

Should the Dodgers Stick With Edwin Diaz as the Closer?

With the postseason starting in about six weeks, the Dodgers can't afford to keep blowing games. The lead in the National League West sits at seven, but it's quickly dwindled from the 14-plus it was at before the All-Star break.

The Dodgers want to give Diaz opportunities to turn his season around, but not at the expense of the team.

“At the end of the day, to a lot of the questions that you guys are asking, the players got to do their jobs,” Roberts said. “You can only protect them, put them in the best spots, but they have to perform. And I understand that too.”

Roberts will hold on as long as possible, but in the end, Diaz could be heading toward a similar fate to left-hander Tanner Scott from last season. Like Diaz, Scott saw real problems in his first season with the Dodgers, and the team eventually left him off the postseason rosters.

Scott has turned things around this year, with the veteran sporting a 2.20 ERA over 53 appearances. Having Scott on the roster could give the Dodgers a good option if Diaz is removed as the closer.

But for now, Diaz will remain the closer for the Dodgers, even if his performances this year go against the decision.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news