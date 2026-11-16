Dodgers Interested in Bringing Back 28-Year-Old Flamethrower Reliever in Free Agency

What's the market for a pitcher who hasn't appeared in a major league game since 2024?

That is the question facing Brusdar Graterol, who was an integral part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' bullpen during their 2020 championship season, but has had trouble staying healthy the last three years.

A free agent for the first time, Graterol was healthy enough by the end of 2026 that "there is expected to be mutual interest in a reunion" with the Dodgers, according to Jack Harris of the California Post.

With Graterol, it's impossible to leave too much margin for error around how much to expect from him in the future. He was expected to return to the Dodgers in 2026, but suffered a setback during a minor league rehab assignment. His back flared up on him, and he underwent surgery in May.

Graterol joined the Dodgers in the February 2020 trade that sent Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins. He appeared in 23 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season, posting a 3.09 ERA, then made another nine postseason appearances en route to a World Series title.

From 2020-23, Graterol made 171 appearances and logged a 2.69 ERA. Injuries limited him to seven games in 2024, and knocked him out for the 2026 season entirely, denying him a more prominent role in the Dodgers' back-to-back championship seasons.

At 28, Graterol is still young enough that he could have most of his MLB career ahead of him. That the Dodgers are even entertaining the possibility of a reunion speaks well to his ability to bounce back from his latest surgery.

Graterol made $2.8 million in both 2025 and 2026, his final seasons of arbitration eligibility. But after missing all of the last two seasons, and most of 2024, would any team be willing to offer him a guaranteed major league contract?

If not, a minor league deal may give Graterol the best chance to ramp up his return to the majors. Team personnel cannot make contact with 40-man roster players beginning in December, when a lockout is expected to be imposed by MLB. If Graterol signs a minor league deal, in theory that would allow a team greater oversight during his rehabilitation process.

Considering the number of stops and starts Graterol has experienced the last three seasons, teams might consider it necessary. According to the Post, Graterol "is also testing the free-agent waters to see what kind of opportunities he could get to re-establish himself as a high-leverage weapon."

Whether his next contract is a minor- or major-league deal, Graterol at least seems confident he'll get one — from the Dodgers or another team.

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