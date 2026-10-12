Dodgers Announce Lineup for NLCS Game 2 vs Brewers With a Few Major Changes

The Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 1 of the National League Championship Series to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday and will look to even the series on Monday.

The Dodgers offense was shut down by four Brewers relievers behind Jacob Misiorowski, going just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine men on base.

"You can't go into a long series against a team that has the best record in baseball and expect to just win four," manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday's game. "It's going to be a long series. We knew it coming in. We had our chances, but they made plays, pitches when they needed to.

"We've just got to reset. We've got our guy going [Monday], who we trust undoubtedly, and we've got to win a baseball game."

Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Monday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to continue his postseason dominance.

Yamamoto is coming off a performance in the NL Division Series in which he allowed one run over seven innings with 10 strikeouts.

He's been historically dominant over his last five postseason appearances, becoming the only pitcher in MLB history to earn the win while allowing one or fewer runs and one or fewer walks in five straight outings.

"In terms of postseason, I don't think how deep I can go in the game is as important as the regular season, but postseason I just want to limit the damage, not giving up many runs and just like focusing on my job, and it ended up getting me deep into the game," Yamamoto said through his interpreter on Sunday.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the only pitcher in MLB history to earn the win in 5 straight postseason appearances while not allowing more than 1 run or 1 walk in any of them.



All 5 have come on the road. pic.twitter.com/QwWmubt7fS — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 7, 2026

Yamamoto faced the Brewers twice in this year's regular season, allowing two runs over 13 innings with 12 strikeouts.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson, who enjoyed a breakout rookie season in 2026. The 24-year-old went 11-3 with a 2.47 ERA and 110 strikeouts over 98.1 innings.

In his postseason debut last week, he allowed one earned run (two runs total) over five innings with four strikeouts.

Henderson faced the Dodgers twice in the regular season, allowing one run over 12 innings with 13 strikeouts.

"Those two games I was executing well and attacked the game plan the way we needed to, and that's the same mindset going into this outing," he said on Sunday. "There's definitely some familiarity there on both sides. So go back, watch those outings, and see what we had success with and come up with a game plan for them."

Dodgers Starting Lineup for NLCS Game 2

Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernandez, LF Shohei Ohtani, DH Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, 2B

Smith has been moved down to the No. 5 spot amid his struggles. Moreover, Edman is starting with Enrique Hernandez back on the bench.

Brewers Starting Lineup for NLCS Game 2

Jackson Chourio, LF Brice Turang, 2B William Contreras, C Jake Bauers, 1B Christian Yelich, DH Garrett Mitchell, CF Cooper Pratt, SS Sal Frelick, RF David Hamilton, 3B

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers NLCS Game 2 on Monday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLCS Game 2 on Monday, Oct. 12 is 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX.

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